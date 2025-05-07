Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s U18s will look to continue their remarkable form this weekend when they head to Bristol City for the championship play-offs.

Andy Sharp’s youngsters finished the season in incredible fashion, claiming second place in the Professional Development League North table with a 13-game unbeaten run that saw them win 12 matches and score 47 goals along the way. Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri and Will Grainger have scored 38 times between them this season, and will be desperate to add to that this weekend.

It has been confirmed that the game will take place at the Robins’ home ground, Ashton Gate, as the youngsters battle it out in a professional environment on Saturday, with the winner going on to face either Watford or Burnley in the final later this month.

Sheffield Wednesday gunning for silverware

“The Owls U18s head to Bristol City on Saturday to compete in the play-off semi-final,” the club confirmed. “Having secured a second-place finish in the U18 Professional Development League North, the Owls face the Robins on the road in the semis.

“Bristol City finished top of the pile in the southern section, so have home advantage. Burnley, who finished top of the North League four points ahead of the Owls, host Watford in the other semi-final clash... Kick off at Ashton Gate on Saturday is at 2:00pm.”

Wednesday are the most in-form team of any of the four who have made it into the play-offs this season, with the other three having all lost at least once in their last five PDL fixtures. Sharp will be eager for that to remain the case over the next two games as they look to lift the title for the first time since 2019.

