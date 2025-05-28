33 fantastic Sheffield Wednesday photos from this day in 2016 as Owls take over Wembley

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 28th May 2025, 12:00 BST

On this day in 2016 Sheffield Wednesday fans took over Wembley, and it remains the closest they’ve got to a Premier League return.

It’s been nine years since the Owls went so close to finally securing a return to the top-flight, however Mo Diame’s screamer saw them edged out in a narrow 1-0 defeat, leaving Carlos Carvalhal and his side wondering what might have been. The result wasn’t what they wanted, but Wednesdayites had a terrific day out nonetheless.

Club captain, Barry Bannan, has previously called the ‘best worst day of my life’, and also admitted that the team felt they could’ve ‘done better’ under the arch.

“Looking out onto Wembley Way and seeing it full of Wednesday before the game was amazing,” he remembered a few years ago. “Obviously we couldn’t get the result, but that day will stay long in my memory.

“I tend to focus on the good stuff, with the crowd. But on the day as a team we could have done better – Hull were more experienced. To be that close and not get it is something that burns away in you, but we’re trying to put it right.”

Take a trip down memory lane with us by checking out the fantastic images below... Can you spot anyone you know?

Sheffield Wednesday fans helped to produce an incredible atmosphere at Wembley during the 2016 Championship Play-Off Final

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley

Sheffield Wednesday fans helped to produce an incredible atmosphere at Wembley during the 2016 Championship Play-Off Final Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Sheffield Wednesday fans helped to produce an incredible atmosphere at Wembley during the 2016 Championship Play-Off Final

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley

Sheffield Wednesday fans helped to produce an incredible atmosphere at Wembley during the 2016 Championship Play-Off Final Photo: Sport Image

Photo Sales
Sheffield Wednesday fans helped create an incredible atmosphere at Wembley dueing the 2016 Championship Play-Off Final

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley

Sheffield Wednesday fans helped create an incredible atmosphere at Wembley dueing the 2016 Championship Play-Off Final Photo: Sport Image

Photo Sales
Sheffield Wednesday fans helped create an incredible atmosphere at Wembley during the 2016 Championship Play-Off Final

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley

Sheffield Wednesday fans helped create an incredible atmosphere at Wembley during the 2016 Championship Play-Off Final Photo: Sport Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:WembleyBarry Bannan
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice