It’s been nine years since the Owls went so close to finally securing a return to the top-flight, however Mo Diame’s screamer saw them edged out in a narrow 1-0 defeat, leaving Carlos Carvalhal and his side wondering what might have been. The result wasn’t what they wanted, but Wednesdayites had a terrific day out nonetheless.

Club captain, Barry Bannan, has previously called the ‘best worst day of my life’, and also admitted that the team felt they could’ve ‘done better’ under the arch.

“Looking out onto Wembley Way and seeing it full of Wednesday before the game was amazing,” he remembered a few years ago. “Obviously we couldn’t get the result, but that day will stay long in my memory.

“I tend to focus on the good stuff, with the crowd. But on the day as a team we could have done better – Hull were more experienced. To be that close and not get it is something that burns away in you, but we’re trying to put it right.”

Take a trip down memory lane with us by checking out the fantastic images below... Can you spot anyone you know?

