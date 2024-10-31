Sheffield Wednesday placed under embargo by EFL for delayed HMRC payment

Sheffield Wednesday have been placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL for a failure to meet a HMRC payment deadline, one year on from finding themselves in a similar predicament.

The EFL embargo reporting service showed Wednesday were under the terms of an embargo on Thursday evening for breaching ‘Regulation 17.3 Amounts due to HMRC’. The news has since been confirmed to The Star by Wednesday, who have been invited for further comment.

It comes 12 months on from their last embargo, which was enacted after they saw another HMRC deadline missed. In an interview with The Star reported a year to this day, Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri also revealed he was concerned the club would be unable to pay players and staff their October wages on time amid what he described as ‘cashflow issues’. The the same interview, Chansiri remarkably asked the club’s supporters to raise £2m within a few days to ‘save their club’. All payments were satisfied within 24 hours and the embargo was lifted.

That episode landed Wednesday in a ‘persistent default’ scenario, whereby as per EFL rules, clubs who accrue 30 days of persistent default in any 12-month period from July 1 to June 30 are liable to a three-window embargo effective from the date of initial breach. The status of the current embargo is with regard to a persistent default is unknown - though it should be stressed there is currently nothing to suggest they are in that territory as of yet.

The embargo will have no immediate material impact on Wednesday in the short term given the club are outside the terms of a transfer window. Clubs are ordinarily able to sign free agents outside of a transfer window, though Owls boss Danny Röhl told reporters this week he was not looking in that direction. Any free agent signings for a club under transfer embargo would have to be given dispensation from the EFL.

As of Thursday evening, Wednesday were one of two clubs operating under the terms of an embargo along with League One Reading, who have been reprimanded for their breaching of ‘Regulation 16.7.4 Submission of Annual Accounts’.