There were three Sheffield Wednesday players in action on Tuesday night, and it was an unbeaten evening for the young Owls.

Over in Morocco, there was a big moment as Sean Fusire got his first start in just his second game for Zimbabwe, being handed a place in Michael Nees’ XI against Niger. He must’ve done something right in his debut last week, and was given over an hour in the latest friendly, coming off at 1-0 before the Warriors went on to concede and draw 1-1 in Casablanca.

A little closer to home there was a start for young Gabriel Otegbayo, too, who lined up for Republic of Ireland’s U21s in their friendly encounter against Qatar’s U23s. He played 74 minutes in Vrbovec as the young Irishmen kept a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw, however there was no place for Killian Barrett as the goalkeeper remained an unused substitute for the tie.

Sheffield Wednesday’s internationals

Lastly, in what was the only victory of the evening from a Wednesday perspective, there was another outing and another clean sheet for Owls starlet, Pierce Charles. He was back between the sticks as Northern Ireland went up against Iceland, and played his part in the 1-0 victory at Windsor Park. It’s 90 more minutes under his belt as he prepares to take on the role as SWFC’s number one in 2025/26.

Elsewhere, Yan Valery was meant to be in action for Tunisia this evening as well, however difficulties regarding their fixtures led to an eventual cancellation of games against Zambia and the Central African Republic. He’ll now head off on a well-earned break.

All of them are due back towards the end of the month as preseason gets underway at Middlewood Road, and at this rate all five aforementioned players - despite some of them being youngsters - could be in the mix going into the first game of the season when it rolls around.

