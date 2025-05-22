Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, will be back on international duty next month after receiving his latest Northern Ireland call-up.

Charles will join up with the likes of Premier League winner, Conor Bradley, as well as recent FA Cup champion, Justin Devenny, as they head into games against Denmark and Iceand in June.

The club said on their website, “Pierce Charles has received a call-up for Northern Ireland ahead of two international friendly games in June. The young goalkeeper will join up with his nation for clashes against Denmark and Iceland on Saturday 7 June and Tuesday 10 June respectively.

“Charles played 13 games for the Owls last season, ending the campaign as the club’s first-choice shot-stopper and winning our April Player of the Month award. The 19-year-old has also cemented a starting place for his national side in recent months, featuring six times and keeping three clean sheets. Good luck, Pierce!”

Pierce Charles on the international scene

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers – Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Southwood (Bolton Wanderers).

Defenders – Trai Hume and Daniel Ballard (both Sunderland), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Ruairi McConville (Norwich City), Paddy McNair (San Diego FC), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth), Aaron Donnelly (Dundee).

Midfielders – George Saville (Millwall), Shea Charles (Southampton), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Isaac Price (West Bromwich Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Ethan Galbraith (Leyton Orient), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace), Caolan Boyd-Munce (St Mirren), Callum Marshall (West Ham United), Jamie Donley (Leyton Orient, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

Forwards - Dion Charles (Huddersfield Town), Lee Bonis (ADO Den Haag), Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest), Ronan Hale (Ross County).

