Pierce Charles and James Beadle both played 90 minutes on Tuesday in what was their second appearance of the break, Charles stepping out for Northern Ireland's under-21 side for the first time while Beadle continued his progress with England's Elite League outfit - effectively the under-20s.

Beadle - the Owls' number one at current who is on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion - was honoured by taking the captain's armband in a robust 3-1 win over the Czech Republic. Tottenham Hotspur forward Dane Scarlett grabbed two goals to go with a hat-trick scored in their win over Poland last week after an opener from Sheffield United midfielder Oli Arblaster to earn England a third win on the spin. Beadle made one particularly impressive save to keep the home side at bay as they were coming back into the game.

Highly-rated former Manchester City prospect Charles, who made his senior debut with Wednesday earlier this season, made a handful of confident saves as his side came from behind to record an impressive 2-1 win in Serbia thanks in part to goals from Leeds United youngster Charlie Allen and Crystal Palace defender Craig Farquhar. It follows a 3-0 defeat in the Czech Republic on Thursday.