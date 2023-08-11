Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco has detailed a crystal clear stance on the future of one of the club’s most highly-rated young players, making clear he is a part of his first team plans this season.

Goalkeeper Pierce Charles turned 18 last month and has long since developed a handsome reputation within the walls of Middlewood Road with an all-round ability both in terms of his goalkeeping and skill with the ball at feet.

He has been on the club’s last two senior summer training camps and has had first team exposure both in preseason matches and on the bench in matches last season when either Cameron Dawson or David Stockdale were unavailable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles’ tender age and status within the squad has lead to speculation he could be moved out on loan to gain first team playing experience this season.

But Xisco has made it known he feels he has three senior goalkeepers to choose from this campaign - Dawson and Colombian stopper Devis Vasquez making up the trio - and that the young former Manchester City academy keeper will be staying put.

Vastly experienced goalkeeper coach Antonello Brambilla will work alongside the club’s senior goalkeepers, bringing with him a CV that has seen him work at some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Asked on whether there is any potential appetite to move Charles out on loan, Xisco told The Star: “No. He is staying with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This week he was in the dressing room of the second team and he’s been in the dressing room of the first team.

“I think it is one of the players with real potential that we have at the club. He’s a very good keeper.

“With Antonello, I think he can improve him in a lot of ways and it’s important he works all season with us. When you are working with professional players yu can see that you have to improve and that you have to do your best.

“I am very happy with him. Every day he has a very good attitude for work. He tries to learn everything and this is a positive thing for him. He has a capacity for learning, he is young and he has good ambition.