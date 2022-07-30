It was a packed Hillsborough Stadium for the opener with crowds piling into the ground ahead of kickoff.

We went along to get some snapshots of all the fans heading in as League One football returns to S6 ahead of a long season.

Take a look through the photos below and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

1. Owls shirts everywhere Unsurprisingly, Hillsborough was covered in Blue and White Sheffield Wednesday jerseys as supporters prepared for the first day of the season.

2. High hopes for the season Sheffield Wednesday fans are hoping this will be the season they can get back into the Championship, with a number of critics predicting a playoff position come the end of the season.

3. Finding their way in Fans were all over the stadium trying to find their entrance point to get to their seats.

4. Fan rush The number of people heading into the stadium ramped up as kickoff approached as nobody wanted to miss the opening action.