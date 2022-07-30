Fans heading in to Hillsborough Stadium through the South Entrance.

Sheffield Wednesday photos: Can you spot yourself in the waves of crowds entering Hillsborough Stadium?

Sheffield Wednesday have gotten their season underway against Portsmouth today as they hope to push on and gain promotion to the Championship.

By Harry Harrison
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 4:10 pm

It was a packed Hillsborough Stadium for the opener with crowds piling into the ground ahead of kickoff.

We went along to get some snapshots of all the fans heading in as League One football returns to S6 ahead of a long season.

Take a look through the photos below and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

1. Owls shirts everywhere

Unsurprisingly, Hillsborough was covered in Blue and White Sheffield Wednesday jerseys as supporters prepared for the first day of the season.

2. High hopes for the season

Sheffield Wednesday fans are hoping this will be the season they can get back into the Championship, with a number of critics predicting a playoff position come the end of the season.

3. Finding their way in

Fans were all over the stadium trying to find their entrance point to get to their seats.

4. Fan rush

The number of people heading into the stadium ramped up as kickoff approached as nobody wanted to miss the opening action.

