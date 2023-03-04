Darren Moore has named his Sheffield Wednesday XI to take on Peterborough United in today’s League One clash at Hillsborough.

The Owls have already set two new club records this season, one for clean sheets and one for their current unbeaten run, and now they work towards breaking the next one - their best ever points tally.

Darren Moore’s side made it 20 unbeaten when they saw off Charlton Athletic with a 1-0 victory last weekend, and will be desperate to make it to 21 on their return to S6 this afternoon.

Wednesday have named an unchanged XI for the clash with the Posh after a good away win at the Valley, with Reece James missing out completely on the tie - we’ll ask about that afterwards.

There’s a big milestone for Josh Windass as he hits his 100th appearance in Owls colours - and he’ll no doubt be eager to cap it off with another goal if possible.

David Stockdale and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are also missing from the squad.

Here’s how the two teams line up today:

