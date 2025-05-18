32 phenomenal photos of Sheffield Wednesday players and fans from the Hillsborough Miracle

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 18th May 2025, 12:00 BST

It was two years ago today that Sheffield Wednesday pulled off the greatest play-off comeback of all time against Peterborough United.

It was a night that will go down as one of the best in the history of this football club, with Hillsborough roaring the team on against the Posh after falling to a demoralising 4-0 defeat in the first leg.

First it was Michael Smith from the spot, then Lee Gregory prodded home. Reece James made it three and one of their own, Liam Palmer, completed the comeback to take things into extra time. An own goal in the first half didn’t rattle them, and Callum Paterson levelled up again. Penalties.

Jack Hunt was the decisive taker, stepping up in front of the Kop - cool as a cucumber - to seal the deal and book a spot at Wembley. What a comeback, what a night.

Take a trip down memory lane with the gallery below - it’s worth reliving:

A general view of Hillsborough ahead of kick off

1. Calm before the storm

A general view of Hillsborough ahead of kick off | Getty Images

The sun lowers over Hillsborough

2. Preparing for drama

The sun lowers over Hillsborough | Nick Potts/PA Wire

A fan arrives at Hillsborough

3. Ready to go

A fan arrives at Hillsborough | Nick Potts/PA Wire

Fans arrive for the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg match at Hillsborough

4. Heading to the ground

Fans arrive for the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg match at Hillsborough | Nick Potts/PA Wire

