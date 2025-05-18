It was a night that will go down as one of the best in the history of this football club, with Hillsborough roaring the team on against the Posh after falling to a demoralising 4-0 defeat in the first leg.

First it was Michael Smith from the spot, then Lee Gregory prodded home. Reece James made it three and one of their own, Liam Palmer, completed the comeback to take things into extra time. An own goal in the first half didn’t rattle them, and Callum Paterson levelled up again. Penalties.

Jack Hunt was the decisive taker, stepping up in front of the Kop - cool as a cucumber - to seal the deal and book a spot at Wembley. What a comeback, what a night.

Take a trip down memory lane with the gallery below - it’s worth reliving:

