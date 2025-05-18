Two years have passed by since Sheffield Wednesday’s Miracle of Hillsborough against Peterborough United, but it’s a night well worth reliving.

Shortly after that momentous season, which of course ended with Wembley victory over Barnsley, our writers, Alex Miller and Joe Crann, released a book called, ‘Is There Time For a Winner? Sheffield Wednesday’s 2022/23 Promotion Miracle’.

Here is the chapter that details, in depth, the making and result of that incredible evening at S6 on this day in 2023:

Sleep hadn’t been top of Darren Moore’s list of priorities as he rocked up red-eyed to Middlewood Road the following morning. According to most, Sheffield Wednesday were dead and buried. Their play-off chances were in tatters, and they’d been condemned to another season in League One. Most. But not all.

Tens of thousands of others would agree, but for now Moore didn’t have to change the minds of tens of thousands. He just had to persuade those in front of him at Wednesday’s training ground that they were not done yet. On less than four hours of sleep he outlined the way forward. According to Moore it was an uphill task, rather than an impossible one, and between the final whistle at the Weston Homes Stadium and his drive to S6, he’d hatched a plan that he was convinced would work.

It was a plan that would involve almost everybody at the club, from the youth players all the way up to the chairman – and if there was anybody who could get that buy-in on a human level, then it was Moore. But before anything tactical could come into play, he had to get into his players’ heads. It was no good him believing if they didn’t, and convincing his troops that they were capable of a comeback never before achieved in the play-offs was going to take some doing. On the first day back in, Wednesday’s players were practising penalties and watching hard evidence of themselves that they had four goals at home in them.

“I didn’t get to bed until six-thirty or seven in the morning,” Moore explained. “I was re watching and de-briefing the game, and then we were in on Saturday by 11 o’clock. I showed them 65 goals that we’d scored here at Hillsborough straight away. We broke it down, and it was short of three goals per game. We’d scored five goals here on three occasions, and scored four once – we showed them all that. We had to break the mindset straight away.”

Everyone would play their part, but alongside Moore at the centre of it all was his captain, Barry Bannan, and renowned sports psychologist, Tom Bates. Every morning the entire group would watch a historic comeback – finals at Wembley, Tyson Fury getting up off the canvas, Liverpool in Istanbul. The greatest comebacks begin with belief. That was the mantra. The Owls skipper had seen good and bad times at Hillsborough and was determined for the season not to fizzle away, while Bates – who had been working with the team for almost two years – would put forward his methods, which included plastering up Teddy Roosevelt’s famed ‘The Man in the Arena’ speech all over the place.

Despite being in his mid-thirties, the psychologist had over a decade and a half of experience in the industry, his work in football not to be outshone by the fact that his work with Team GB at the postponed 2020 Olympics played a part in British Swimming’s most successful medal haul in history. He first met Moore in the Midlands and they ended up working together at West Bromwich Albion, their shared faith helping to cement both a personal and professional relationship.

Time spent with Cambridge United, Charlton Athletic, the FA, AFC Bournemouth, Birmingham City, Brentford and Aston Villa set him up nicely as somebody that could aid Moore in his mission to fix a damaged mentality at Hillsborough, and the fact that he also possesses a UEFA A coaching licence just added to his credentials when engaging with players. A light-hearted bite back at Massimo Luongo after the Australian joked about his first meeting being “one of 332” set the tone. “As Mass has said,” Bates quipped, addressing the group, “this is meeting one of 332. But it might be the most important of your day, so switch on.”

Evidence of his success had become increasingly obvious as time had gone by. The Owls were conceding less, maintaining focus more, seeing out games rather than throwing them away, and – most impressively – had started to finally fight back from losing positions, a trait that had gone missing for a number of years. “You can’t have performance excellence without excellence in preparation,” Bates believes. “It just doesn’t happen.”

Bates was already a regular face around the training ground before the Peterborough defeat but for the six days that followed, he became a mainstay – coming in every day, showing the players videos of improbable comebacks in the past, thrusting upon them his belief, and Moore’s, that they had what it took to upset the odds.

“It is not the critic who counts,” read the Roosevelt speech put up in the changing room and around Middlewood Road. “Not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds. Who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

When asked why that particular speech was so important, Bates remembered walking into a “cold and timid place” when he first arrived. “A hesitant group of passively anxious players, and that’s part of the reason why we conceded the goals we did, and couldn’t fight back. We had to change that over time, a consistent reconditioning of the mindset. In essence it was a reminder of how far we’d come, but also a reminder of how we weren’t going back to that fucking place. That was the old self. Now we’re a new beast, a new being. That old self was gone.”

As a gift, the sports psychologist put a framed version of the speech on Moore’s desk so that he’d see it every morning when he sat down. A constant aide-mémoire of their purpose and what they were hoping to achieve. As captain it was vital that Bannan bought into it, too, though that wouldn’t take much doing. His work with Bates had, alongside Moore’s coaching, helped him churn out the best two goalscoring campaigns of his career. His buy-in was already there.

So that week Wednesday’s talisman was hitting the WhatsApp group harder than usual, pushing out messages of encouragement, showing them ‘signs’ that it was possible. Manchester City stuck four past Champions League behemoth, Real Madrid. Stick it in the group. Barcelona went 3-0 up against Espanyol in the first half. Stick it in the group. City got three early goals against Everton… You get the picture.

They weren’t comparing themselves to those great sides, but – in relativity – it was further proof that it wasn’t as insurmountable as had been suggested. “These are doing it, we can do it,” was the skipper’s message to his teammates. “If they can beat us by four at their place, why can’t we do it at ours?” Even the fact that the chosen referee’s last game at Hillsborough was a 5-0 rout of Cardiff City was mentioned.

The key was an early goal. That was another message that was driven home all week. So meticulous was the planning that the game was split up into phases, stages where Wednesday would need to get their goals by. Nothing was left to chance, even as far as the fact that they’d decided which way they wanted to kick first. They’d need the Kop’s roar, so if they could they’d go towards them at kick-off. On top of that, any attempt to time-waste, which they knew was coming, would be countered. Ballboys and girls were instructed how best to combat it, handing players the ball directly – gone over in a training session beforehand. No stone was left unturned.

“We worked on the whole idea of this R.E.S.E.T,” Bates explained, “Which was an acronym that I developed. Instead of getting frustrated with players sapping the clock, they’d come together and focus their energy and attention on the next part of what’s going to happen. A case of: ‘Come on lads, lets stick to what we said we were going to do…’

“Reconnect, Engage with breath, Send and receive messages, find your Emotional state, and then it’s Time to rise. That’s where the circle breaks, and it’s a shared mental model designed to avoid distraction.”

In camp the feeling was that Posh’s youthfulness, which so exposed the Owls in the first leg, could be used against them in the second. They didn’t have the experience that Wednesday did and it was felt that they could crack under pressure if enough was applied. That could only happen if they started on the front foot and burst out of the blocks. On the training pitches coaching staff looked at ways to exploit Darren Ferguson’s side but Moore would not be trying to reinvent the wheel. The work they’d done all season had been enough to get them to 96 points, 19 more than their semi-final opponents, so much of the hard work was done.

Meanwhile, over in Cambridgeshire, there had been suggestions of complacency. It’s understood that at least a couple of players had expressed a feeling of the job being done, and they were already looking forward to their day out at Wembley.

In Wednesday’s canteen, a whiteboard sits on the wall. It had remained unused for who knows how long, to the point where the cellophane hadn’t even been removed. Bates noticed it, baffled, and brought it into use. “When you arise in the morning, think of what a privilege it is to be alive, to think, to enjoy, to love,” he wrote, quoting Marcus Aurelius. And as the week went on others added to it, that dusty whiteboard going from being redundant to becoming a wall of positivity that would be in everyone’s eyeline as they drank their morning coffees.

You know that bit earlier about the youth team? Their role was also important. Stood behind the net at the club’s training ground they were tasked with trying to put off those players that they were so desperate to emulate. They were told to go for it, but did have a “healthy dose of respect” in their screams. The staff that joined them, however, may have been a bit more loose-lipped.

The penalty practice was important for two reasons. Firstly because it once more hammered home the point that they’d do enough to need them. And secondly, when they did, they’d be as confident as possible taking them. So with speakers blaring crowd noises after being brought onto the grass, and a rabble of teenagers given express permission to shout obscenities their way, Wednesday’s players were told to walk up and pick their spot. It wasn’t the same as doing it in front of a roaring crowd, of course.

But there was still pressure. After all, what seasoned professional wants to admit that a bunch of youngsters stopped him from finding the back of the net from 12 yards out? The amount of research that went into it was also huge, with studies taking place to decipher who would take the penalties, and in which order.

“We did a lot of research regarding when the whistle is blown and contact with the ball in penalties – I took it from World Cups, etc,” said Bates, outlining his theory. “If players respond less than two seconds between the whistle and contact with the ball, they are 65 per cent more likely to miss because the process is being rushed. So we worked hard on controlling the moment, control yourself, and control the clock. We selected the final five based on the stats from the week, for instance those who had mastered their time period. But, critically, it would also come down to who felt the most confident in that moment.”

Now, with the players on board, Moore needed the supporters to do the same. And that could have proven to be even more difficult. In the minutes, hours and days that followed the first leg there had been a meltdown. Tickets for what had long-since been a sell-out were returned, many had said they weren’t going to bother, and one fan even went viral after filming himself ripping up his ticket and posting it on social media while a girl in the background sighed. “Josh, you’re so excessive,” she said.

Wednesday’s players had been kept away from the media for weeks as Moore looked to take all responsibility on his considerable shoulders, but post-Peterborough it became almost a blackout. No apologetic words on Twitter or pleas for forgiveness underneath photographs on Instagram. What many took as shying away would actually turn out to be as much an instruction as anything else. As players their focus had to be on the task at hand. It is not the critic who counts.

“What I’ve wanted to do, really, is to try and keep the players focused on the games,” Moore explained. “I think that’s what it’s about, it’s about channelling all their energy and making sure they remain focused.”

On the day of the second leg a short post from David Stockdale, unlikely to feature, appeared on his page. “If we don’t have belief, we don’t have anything,” it said. “Give everything. It could personally be my last chance and I still believe… Need our fans to raise the roof one last time this season at home.”

On the club’s official Twitter account, just 11 tweets were sent out between full-time at Peterborough and the day of Moore’s pre-match press conference. Six of them were about a charity game for young Rio Spurr, the son of former Owl Tommy, as money was raised for his cancer treatment; two were regarding the club’s community programme; another advertised a job vacancy for groundstaff, and was predictably swamped with comments about the manager, the players and chairman.

The other two, sadly, were down to something a lot more sinister. First, on the Monday, came a statement from the club expressing their disgust at a “repulsive” racist message directed at Moore following the game against Peterborough. Two days later they were forced to do so again, this time after an “appalling” post about Chansiri.

It was abhorrent, and roundly condemned by the fanbase, the vast majority of supporters putting the defeat to one side in order to rally behind the men in charge. The message from fans was clear – criticism was fair, but racism had no place whatsoever. In a strange way it almost served to galvanise things. There was now another reason to turn things around.

Hours after the Owls’ Moore statement, another fan shot into the limelight. This time it was for the right reasons, and he wasn’t even a Wednesdayite. Tom, a long-time caller on BBC Radio Sheffield, had just seen his Chesterfield heroes lose at Wembley in the National League play-off final and, engulfed with emotion, called into Rob Staton on the Football Heaven show.

“You go on Thursday or Friday, whenever your game is, and you get behind that badge,” he implored Owls fans. “The badge you fell in love with, the badge that you would do anything for. You get behind them and you never know. You never know, because you’ve still got a possible 120 minutes to get to win that game or whatever it is. So never give in. Never give up. Never give in on your club. Never turn your back. Never ever say: ‘No, I’ve had enough’. Because it’s your club and you should be proud.”

The words of Tom – who, it turned out, is actually a bloke called John Connaughton whose name was put down wrongly one day and never changed – went viral and for many fans, it was just what they needed to hear. All of sudden they weren’t going out of blind faith, or for fear of missing out. They were going to cheer on the team that they love, come what may. Before Moore had even had a chance to do his press conference, part of the job had been done for him. By a Chesterfield fan.

When he did take to the stage he urged fans to get behind them, spoke of their importance, thanked them for their support all season, and expressed hope that they’d be able to spur them on once again. It’s something he’d done all season. What he did next, though, was different. As the conference finished he looked towards the club’s media team, Joe Braithwait and Mark Ruane, asked if he was done, and then revealed that he had something he wanted to say. They set up the camera and got to work.

Plenty will lie and tell you otherwise, but waking up on May 18, the general view amongst the fanbase was that Wednesday would beat Peterborough, but not by enough. They’d battle, give a better account of themselves, but ultimately fall short. It was an entirely fair thought process. In total just under 32,000 turned up for the game, a good chunk of them Posh fans coming along in anticipation of celebrating a first trip to Wembley for the best part of a decade. But walking to the ground, something felt different.

“Av ad these seats years” and “Neva miss a game” reads one mural, painted by Owls fan Luke Horton, on the wall of Hillsborough overlooking Penistone Road. And there was a lot of that, supporters going because that’s what they do. They turn up. As they filed in from Catch Bar Lane and Herries Road, with a Béres sandwich or Four Lanes chippy in hand, there was a sort of magic in the air. Despite it all, the vitriol, the abuse, the pessimism, tens of thousands of fans – old and young – were still turning up, with Tom the Chesterfield fan’s words bouncing around inside their heads. They only needed a spark.

Inside, in the bowels of Hillsborough, Stevie Wonder’s Superstition played in the changing room and Wednesday’s players filed in from outside the Megastore because their usual car park was taken up by Sky Sports vans. Moore, as he strolled in front of the Kop, acknowledged the groundstaff with a nod and “Magnificent work, gents,” commending their efforts on a Hillsborough pitch that was in a substantially better state than a year previous.

All in black, donning an iconic pair of blackout Nike Air Max 90s, he maintained a steely focus as he fulfilled his media duties. Many managers try to instil the idea of not getting too high with the highs or low with the lows, but few practice what they preach the way that he does.

The stadium was filling up and as hype music blared from speakers into the Sheffield night air, fans spoke amongst themselves with theories of when they’d need to score, how they’d need to be up 2-0 at half-time and so on. Then, as a video began to play on the big screen situated between the Leppings Lane end and the south stand, dramatic music played out and heads began to turn. Fans watched on, still talking, as goals against Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, Derby County played, one after the other. Then the video stopped.

Silence, for a second, before Moore’s booming voice reverberated around the stadium. “To all your supporters, thanks for coming out tonight,” he said. “We really appreciate it. Stay behind us.” Calm but commanding. By now all eyes were on that screen. Hillsborough stood still. “If ever we needed you, it’s tonight,” Moore finished. “Come on, let’s go.”

It started as a rumbling, a realisation almost, but those words had shifted things. Then came the roar as over 30,000 Wednesdayites decided that, for the next 90 minutes, they had faith. Never give up, never give in. Darren Moore hadn’t needed to get those tens of thousands on side at the start of the week. But at that moment, on that evening, he had them. That had been what he wanted to say and it was like a switch had been flicked. Hillsborough was alive. What Wednesday needed to do, overturn a four-goal first leg deficit, had never been achieved before. But with that short speech, Moore had returned what so many had lost. Hope.

Pitchside he clapped along with Hi Ho Silver Lining, as he always did, but the decibels were louder than usual. His arms were aloft for the chorus, but there was no hint of a smile. In the centre of all the noise he stood composed, focused. Wednesday won the toss, swapped ends so they’d kick towards Penistone Road as planned. In their pre-match huddle Bannan spoke of how it could be the last game for some of them, how their fine season shouldn’t end with a whimper. “Give everything you’ve got,” he told his teammates, “And die on the pitch for this club.”

Referee David Webb blew his whistle, and it was immediately clear that the Posh were going to be, understandably, cautious. But Wednesday chased down everything. From the first minute you could tell that, if they were to go out, then they’d be going out swinging. Liam Palmer was booked within the first six minutes, Lee Gregory and Michael Smith pressed high, and Callum Paterson was like a battering ram.

Palmer hadn’t played in midfield for years but that night was right in the thick of it. The decision raised eyebrows, both inside and outside the camp, but the club’s player of the season was no stranger to versatility. He’d gone home to research, watching videos of deep-lying midfielders and familiarising himself with the role that was about to be thrust upon him. Defensive positioning and plugging runs, thankfully, was second nature as a defender.

Seven minutes. Bannan slips a ball to Marvin Johnson, as he’s done time and time before, and Johnson’s first touch takes it past the onrushing Joe Ward. But the defender can’t get out of his way, the Owls wide man flies into the air, fans rise out of their seats. Webb points to the spot. The Hillsborough crowd roars like Wednesday have already scored. It’s the start Wednesday needed, and the one that the visitors desperately didn’t want. Paterson picks up the ball, but it’s clear he won’t be taking this one. Smith has taken seven penalties since arriving at S6, scored all of them, and makes it eight from eight by casually sliding past Will Norris. S6 erupts.

That early goal they needed? They’ve got it. Even Moore celebrated and as Smith gestured to the crowd, Josh Windass raced to grab the ball. No messing about, it’s only one. Peterborough had plenty of possession, but the hosts wouldn’t let them rest. They were putting Posh under constant pressure and when they did win the ball back, a surge of energy swept through the ground. Wednesday needed to keep the backdoor closed, though, and Cameron Dawson was on hand to do so – saving Kwame Poku’s effort with his feet to keep his side on the front foot. ‘Barmy Army’ chants echoed about the place and Dominic Iorfa did a fine job of keeping Ephron Mason-Clark quiet. Every tackle, every block, was cheered.

24 minutes. Johnson whips in a dangerous ball into the box, Norris flaps at it, it falls to Paterson. He shoots, or crosses, nobody really knows, but all that matters is that his effort ends up at the feet of Wednesday’s masked man, Gregory. He’s only just got up after being flattened by the ‘keeper, but is aware enough to stick out his left foot. There’s no pace on it, but behind the goal thousands on the Kop suck it towards them and over the line. Norris tries to grab the ball but Gregory shoves him into the back of the net, grappling with him in order to get it back before pumping his fists as he makes his way back to the halfway line. Two goals within 25 minutes. You know what…?

Hillsborough was in overdrive by now and even Moore, usually so calm and collected, bounced around the dugout. Everything he’d planned was coming together. But the job was far from done yet. Blue smoke rose into the air after a flare was thrown onto the pitch and caused a stoppage, one that Wednesday couldn’t afford. So over by the north stand, led by Windass, a number of Owls players urged for no more. Every minute was going to count. Every break in play would give Peterborough time to regroup, and Wednesday needed to stay at their throats.

Posh were flustered and while Wednesdayites lost their voices, the visitors in black lost all momentum. A Mason-Clark effort was saved by Dawson, but the pendulum had very much swung Wednesday’s way. Peterborough were trying to slow it down, cling on, but by the break Wednesday had enjoyed almost double the number of shots, won more than twice the tackles and had more than triple the amount of corners. The towering Michael Ihiekwe had won a whopping eight aerial duels. The Owls were in charge, and the crowd could feel it. There was another roar as the half-time whistle went, and off the players ran. They had more information to take on board.

In a break from the norm, Hi Ho belted out once more as the hosts disappeared down the tunnel. These small changes to the usual order could make all the difference, and it kept the buzz going. Half-time had seen fans’ blind optimism turn to genuine optimism and as the sun went down on an unremarkable day in Sheffield, there was something truly special unfolding under the Hillsborough lights.

Whatever the Owls boss had said at half-time had worked. Buoyed by their first half goals, Wednesday came flying out in the second 45 and the crowd was everything Moore had hoped they’d be. The 12th man in every sense of the word. Dawson didn’t make a single save in the second half. Peterborough didn’t even have a shot. On field the battles weren’t just footballing, they were mental. The youth that had served the Posh so well in the last game was left rattled as senior Wednesday figures got in their ears, over and over and over again, with sledging akin to an Aussie fast bowler. “You’re not going to bottle this are you, lads?”

Moore kept at his side, stoppages were utilised. Any little chance to get in their ear again, to give them more information. Their time wouldn’t be wasted, even if the visitors wanted it to be. “When their players went down, we got the players in so they weren’t out there waiting on the pitch. We were talking to them, about the mindset and the game plan. That kept them on track.”

Gregory saw a brilliant overhead kick superbly saved, Paterson’s goalward strike was blocked, and Windass’ fine volley was kept out as well. Wednesday needed a third, and sharpish. Missed chances on another night would have been seen as cause for concern but with every puff out of cheeks, every hands-on-head moment, every cry of: “You’re kidding me?” from the crowd, it felt like they were getting closer.

71 minutes. Palmer, bossing his midfield role, picks up the ball about a third of the way into Peterborough’s half and drives at their defence. He slips in Gregory who dummies it, masterfully letting the ball run through his legs after spotting Reece James slip in behind him. James takes one touch, steadies himself, and sees Norris closing the space. James has one option, and one option only. Ahead of him he sees the gap between the goalkeeper’s legs, and with a flick of his left boot he finds it. Limbs, the kids call it.

Mayhem on the bench, mayhem in the stands. Jaden Brown leaped onto Simon Ireland’s back, James – enjoying a fantastic evening in his return to the XI – sprinted back into position. One more. Out come the phone lights as Wednesday’s old girl shook under the weight of so many bouncing supporters. You could physically feel the energy, the home fans together as one; a single organism, desperate to see the most impossible of jobs become possible.

Moore was bouncing with them, arms flailing, punching the night sky. They had split the game into phases and three of them were complete. Peterborough were in for a long 20 minutes as the loudest chant of ‘We’re All Wednesday Aren’t We?’ for years rang around Hillsborough. Whether they got that fourth goal or not, Wednesday’s players had followed Bannan’s advice. They were dying out there for this club.

In the top half of the Leppings Lane end the mood had changed. Drastically. Peterborough’s supporters had come for a party, safe in the knowledge that even a defeat couldn’t possibly have been enough to knock them out. They were Wembley bound, as some of their fans had told their Owls counterparts on social media. But James’ goal changed everything, and now they had a front row seat to a show they never wanted to see.

Time was running out for Wednesday, though, and desperate measures were required as the clock ticked down towards 90 minutes. Will Vaulks, owner of one of the longest throws in the league, was brought on with two minutes to go and man mountain Aden Flint was also chucked into the mix as stoppage time got underway. That felt like a combination that could work.

Six minutes had been added on but with all of the stoppages due to injury, with the substitutions, it always felt like there could be more than that. Peterborough were playing for time, and they’d almost done it. Their fans were singing about Wembley as Ronnie Edwards booted the ball into the stratosphere, hoping to hear the whistle. Windass took a throw-in in line with the edge of the centre circle, and it landed at the feet of Palmer. No, said the ref. It went out closer to the Peterborough box. Up there, Vaulks was readying his towel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

90+8. A last throw of the dice. The Owls midfielder wipes down the ball in front of the North Stand before launching it. It bobbles about before being half-cleared by Clarke Harris, but only as far as Bannan. He fights off any thoughts of a wild strike to slide it instead to Johnson. He clips it into the box, with the sort of quality Wednesday had been been crying out for. Flint, rising like a salmon on steroids, gets his head to it and knocks it down towards a man who has seen it all at Wednesday – the good, the bad, the ugly. He can’t miss, but it all happens simultaneously – both in slow motion and at 100mph. The next thing anyone sees is Liam Palmer sprinting towards the corner flag.

Winners - Liam Palmer of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates after scoring the team's fourth goal against Peterborough in their miraculous comeback (Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

They had done it. They had actually gone and done it. The Owls’ No.2 slid feet-first into the flag, before being piled on by his teammates. It had to be him. In the stands, some fans dropped to their knees. Others burst into tears, strangers embracing strangers. This wasn’t just one of Wednesday’s greatest comebacks. It was one of football’s.

Up high above the dugouts, some idiot in the press box sporting a stupid Homer Simpson Christmas jumper turned to his converted colleague, a man in equal disbelief, and they hugged for far longer than is appropriate for professional journalists. First team analyst Liam Bracken reached out a hand in celebration, which was promptly grabbed. And Jimmy Shan, a man who’d become such a valuable member of the team, smiled and waved. Down below Moore clapped his hands, shouting: “Come on.” He’d backed his side to get to extra time, and they’d done it. But now wasn’t the time for celebration. They had another 30 minutes to go – and there were some tired legs out there.

The whistle went almost immediately after the equaliser. But instead of revelling in categorically the greatest play-off comeback of all time, the Wednesday boss was bellowing to his players to get over to him. By this time it was 10pm, the floodlights beamed down onto the Hillsborough pitch for what would be the last time in 2022/23, and in the centre of a huddle, with his players and staff locked arm in arm, Moore said his piece. The scoreboard read: FULL TIME (NOT QUITE).

As they split the stands erupted once again, Bannan and Palmer pleaded for even more – though they’d given everything – and Dennis Adeniran took his captain’s head in his hands, offering words of support for a 30-minute spell that could still prove to be the last that they spent as teammates. Hi Ho played again, somehow louder still.

A thought for those of little faith, those who returned tickets or simply didn’t attend, those who would now be sat elsewhere dealing with the fact that they’d missed their club’s greatest ever comeback. A night that would be spoken about for years to come – they’d never be able to say: ‘I was there’. One fan now remembers with a smile missing Palmer’s goal, after deciding the dream was over and leaving his seat. He and his dejected family had reached the bottom of the steps inside the North Stand before an almighty roar sent them rushing back up to celebrate the greatest goal they’d never seen live. Some weren’t even that lucky. Not far away, somewhere outside the ground, another supporter sat in his car on the verge of tears, annoyed that he’d walked out. He’d got to his car door and heard the explosion of noise. Only his wife knows he left.

Back inside, the rumble continued. Fingernails had long since been gnawed off, shirts were up over heads, and some fans sat with their heads down still blown away by what they’ve just seen. These things don’t happen to Sheffield Wednesday. Even those that said they believed can’t really believe it. And Webb blew his whistle once again.

By now Wednesday should be running on empty, but still they pressed. Gregory, Smith and Windass chased down everything, Paterson desperately trying to find that cross that will make the difference. Johnson was done, though, and on came Jaden Brown as another pair of fresh legs. Things had got bitty, Posh had nothing to hold on for anymore, and Wednesday were standing firm. Chances were at a minimum, but then Smith gave away a foul in a decent position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

By that point Ferguson’s men hadn’t had a shot on target for almost an hour but as Dan Butler whipped the ball into the box, there was an intake of breath. The back of Dawson’s net rippled, the Peterborough fans burst from their seats, and the Owls were behind on aggregate once again. Gregory, so often the hero at the other end, was left thinking: ‘Why me?’ as the ball hit his back and flew past Dawson. Things fell flat, momentarily. But as the Wednesday stopper quickly picked up the ball and tried to get things rolling quickly, the home support rallied again. They had seen their side pull four back, so what was one more?

Before the game there’d been so much talk of ‘The Wednesday Way’. What would be the most Wednesday way for the evening to go? Going 4-0 up and then conceding was on that list. But now, seeing it happen live, people had too much faith to give up. If nothing else the players deserved a chance to try so, as the half-time whistle went, fans rose to their feet. A standing ovation for the battlers in blue and white.

The second half started much the same, Flint could possibly count himself lucky not to have been penalised for bringing down Mason-Clark in a rare Posh attack, but then things returned to normal. Jack Hunt came on as Gregory made way – devastated that his final involvement may be the one that knocked his side out despite a terrific performance. Frustrated, he threw his custom-made mask under the seats in the dugout, maybe thinking he wouldn’t need it again.

The visitors knew what they needed to do, knew how they’d have to hold on, so took their time with everything, went down at every possible opportunity, and tried to eat away at what little time they had left. It was 5-4, and their fans chanted: ‘You’re not singing anymore’ at the home support. The Owls supporters practically hadn’t stopped singing for about two hours, and they weren’t done yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

112 minutes. Palmer, in the thick of things again, slots a wonderful ball through to Brown. His cross is good but Paterson’s shot is blocked. Fortunately it bounces back to his feet. The Scot controls it with his right, pokes it with his left, and it rolls under Edwards’ legs. Norris can only turn his head as he watches it pass him. And as Wednesday’s versatile Swiss army knife wheels away to the north stand, tears begin to flow once more. These are the nights that create new Wednesday fans; the ones that reaffirm why others keep coming back.

PASSION: Sheffield Wednesday celebrate during their famous League One play-off semi-final second leg win over Peterborough United at Hillsborough in 2023 (Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

If you want the rainbow, you have to put up with the rain. Paterson slid on his knees towards the corner flag and momentum was Wednesday’s once again. But there was no bouncing from Moore this time. Instead, as his bench went wild around him, he simply stretched out his arms and took it all in.

One final push. There were cramps everywhere, even up in the stands after what had been a long, tense evening, but still Wednesday rallied. Ihiekwe went close before making a superb block at the other end. Paterson, who must’ve covered every blade of grass, threw himself in the way of a Peterborough effort and cramped up immediately after. After 20 seconds on the ground he was up again, barging into another tackle before going down once more. The commitment of that 30 second spell summed up his night.

Penalties, then. Moore had predicted they’d need them, it’s why they’d practised them so many times, and Bates – who had been celebrating up in the Grandstand earlier in the game – was immediately in his ear as the final whistle went. “If you prepare, then it’ll all come together,” was what he’d told the players. And they’d certainly done that. Not everyone had believed that the penalties at Middlewood Road would help, some had taken some convincing, but now they’d find out. Wednesday had won just one penalty shootout in the last decade – losing four – and by this time they had the eyes of the world on them. A European semi-final was happening elsewhere, but even Pep Guardiola’s focus was on Hillsborough. “This is England!” the Manchester City boss, on his way to winning the treble, exclaimed the next day. “That’s why it’s unique! That’s why it’s so special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the realisation of what defeat would mean dawned on supporters, many haunted by 2017’s shootout defeat to Huddersfield, Wednesday were huddled together once more on the pitch. “‘Get in here!” Moore screamed, not wanting to waste his final opportunity to gee up his players. George Byers, so cruelly missing in action, let out a battle cry as they shored up who’d be stepping up to the spot and when. Bannan and Hunt both stuck up their hands. They’d done this before.

The penalty takers had been semi-decided beforehand, aside from a crisis of confidence in the moment, but there was no chance of that. The first five takers lined up in exactly the planned order, and it was up to the skipper to confirm it. “That’s a leadership moment for him,” Bates explained. “Who knows the players the best? It’s the captain. So it’s up to him to take charge.”

For Dawson, a penalty-saver of note, there were some words in the ear from Shan, a chat with the vastly experienced David Stockdale, encouragement from coach Adriano Basso, and a heartfelt clasp of hands with Palmer as two players who bleed blue and white came together under the Hillsborough lights. It was almost 11pm.

Again the Owls won the toss, their skipper gleefully pointing to the Kop and raising his arms to urge supporters on. They responded. Smith went first, of course, placing it on the spot as he weighed up whether to go the same way as he did a couple of hours ago. He did, and scored. Clarke-Harris did the same, but only just, as Dawson came so close to keeping it out. Will Vaulks slammed home, and then came the twist – as Dan Butler’s strike crashed against the bar and into the open arms of those celebrating on the Kop. Advantage Owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The skipper shared a moment with an old friend, each telling the other how proud they are. He stepped up and scored. As did Oliver Norburn – again, only just. Windass was next. Lads hugged dads, others couldn’t bear to watch, but the forward dispatched confidently, sending Norris the wrong way. Kabongo Tshimanga would score the fourth, making it 4-3 to Wednesday. Fans immediately looked to those standing on the halfway line, fascinated to see who’d be taking the fifth – and hopefully decisive – kick. They got their answer quickly, as club favourite Jack Hunt broke ranks and began his stroll down the penalty area. If he was feeling the pressure, then he hid it well.

Hunt was there for a reason. Throughout the week he’d been one of the most consistent from the spot, effortlessly putting them away from 12 yards out, sticking panenkas past the goalkeepers. He’d also got priors when it came to shootouts – so the coaching staff knew he had the mentality for it. His comments afterwards were testament to that.

“When a man has got nothing to lose it’s almost dangerous at times,” he said. “That’s how I felt going up to take the penalty. In my career I’ve taken four or five in shootouts that have meant something. I’ve always been the sort of person who would rather fail myself than watch someone else fail. Luckily for me, the times I have taken a penalty I’ve had that chance. If Cam had saved their fourth penalty we would have been off and I would never have even stepped up for that penalty. I’m glad it happened the way it did.”

So there he stands, just behind the spot, looking directly at Norris. Nonchalantly he tosses a piece of chewing gum around his mouth, glances at the ball, then at Norris again. One big step back, and then five smaller ones. The whistle goes and time seems to stand still, every face in S6 fixated on one man. The slightest of slips causes a sharp intake of breath, but then it happens. The net ripples. Hillsborough descends into madness. Fans barrel their way onto the pitch. In the midst of it all, Hunt turns to his teammates as they hurtle towards him and a casual smile spreads across his face, just in time for the cameras to catch it before he’s mobbed. Wednesday have done it – the greatest ever play-off comeback has been completed. Within seconds, thousands have swarmed the field. The Owls were off to Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the dugout Moore didn’t even smile. His face is one of relief and as he gives Bates the most almighty of hugs his shoulders visibly sink, as if the weight of the world has just left his body. A hand reached out to Ireland, grasping it tight, and amidst the chaos of Hillsborough he had a moment of calm that his work so very richly deserved. “Every second was worth it,” they said to each other. The average time between whistle and kick for the Owls’ takers was five seconds.

The identity of the unused sixth penalty taker, he who would have taken on responsibility untold had things gone differently, seems to be a source of confusion. Some suggest it was Dominic Iorfa, though Callum Paterson would later make his claim rather confidently in a press conference the following season. It would have been his first-ever spot kick in professional football. Another player went as far as to recall it was Tyreeq Bakinson. Bakinson wasn’t even on the pitch. Gladly, there was clarity of mind when they needed it.

Journalists rewrote their match report for what felt like the 50th time, players were lifted aloft, Flint ended up with a Wednesday bucket hat on his head and for a spell, the pitch was completely covered with supporters. Such pitch invasions are frowned upon by the league, of course, so any pictures or video seen to be glorifying the scenes officially would be condemned, but in the age of smartphones that didn’t matter – they’re all on the Cloud now anyway. There were tears, oh so many tears; Jon McClure, the lead singer of the band Reverend and the Makers, grabbed a few blades of grass and stuck them in his pocket. One fan who’d opted not to run on pointed to a message on the scoreboard. “Please refrain from entering the pitch”, it read. “Fat chance,” he laughed. Among those drifting out of Hillsborough, one Beighton woman slid her old sim card into her phone. “Sorry, Lisa,” read the first text. This night would be remembered for years, decades, to come. “If you prepare, then it’ll all come together.”

Bannan’s emotions spilled out as he made it out of the other end of the tunnel. “I told yous, I fucking told yous!” he shouted. “What a man,” he exclaimed as he wrapped his arms around Dawson. The heartbreak of London Road and ecstasy of what he’s just been involved in bubbles over, but he has to compose himself to speak to Sky Sports. Behind him his teammates chant his name, Johnson hopping on one leg after being forced off the field earlier in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a warm embrace in the manager’s room, gaffer and skipper made their way next door into the changing room together. The bottles of Madri were already flowing and before too long the singing began. A word of sympathy for the cleaners, here, because by the time they were done, that small space under the south stand will have been covered floor to ceiling in lager. The champagne was on hold, but the bevvies certainly weren’t.

First team sports scientist Chris Brealey, a man who’d had his work cut out all season alongside conditioning coach Adam Yates and popular masseur Ben Parker, opened bottles with his teeth and passed them around while Oasis belted out, and fans got to share in the iconic moment later on after video was published of them singing Don’t Look Back In Anger – a fitting track, given Moore’s previous talk about the club needing to start looking forwards rather than backwards. With promotion now just one win away, they still might find a better place to play.

The best was yet to come. “Listen in lads, give me two minutes,” came Moore’s voice over the rabble. He followed that up with a slightly more assertive: “A bit of quiet. Listen.” Then came a speech that would change so much. “I’m absolutely just so proud of everything single one of you,” he said, giving a rare look at Moore the man-manager, rather than his usual head-of-the-family approach in interviews. “We had a bit of adversity in the first game and we knew we didn’t perform. It just goes on to show you what preparation does. We’ve prepared all week the mindset, mentality and in training.

“The belief has been there from day dot and I can’t commend you all enough in terms of what you’ve produced out there. It’s absolutely incredible and you deserve it. I’m absolutely delighted, what we’ve had to come through this season. But listen, boys: we’ve got one more. We’ve got one more. Enjoy tonight, but we’ve got one more. I’m so proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

And enjoy it they would. But first, their captain had something to say. It was short, but Bannan’s words flew in the face of those outside that had rolled out the old cliché that Moore had lost the changing room. The video, which lasted less than 90 seconds, has been viewed over a million times – and couldn’t have offered stronger proof that they were all very much with their manager. “This last week, what you’ve done to change our mindsets, with the staff, has been unbelievable,” Bannan said in Moore’s direction. “Because there were some people doubting it… What you’ve shown us and the work you’ve put in has been second to none and we wanted to thank you and the staff.”

With that the formalities were done. Mere seconds later Moore had a bucket hat on his head, had been doused in beer, and Vaulks was in his pants as Wednesday’s history-makers posed for a famous team photo. Once the crowds dispersed, many of them made their way out onto the pitch again, savouring the moment as the remaining members of the media discussed how they’d never seen anything like it – and probably never would again. Palmer, who’d just made his 396th appearance for the club, sat alone on the centre circle on a video call with his family, who sadly couldn’t make it due to a family holiday likely booked at a point when the play-offs weren’t really on the table.

A topless Adeniran emerged. He didn’t play a minute but you wouldn’t have guessed it by his beaming smile from ear to ear. Windass took a selfie now immortalised as a Wednesday meme. “Piece of piss,” the caption read.

Moore, in typical fashion, deflected all attention away from himself as he discussed the win. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” he enthused. “I’ve been out in the community… Everybody I saw, every Wednesdayite was phenomenal. This morning I went for a walk on my own and a gentleman in a car shouted at the top of his voice: ‘We can do this, Wednesday.’ Every step of the way we’ve had that encouragement. It’s been one big joint effort and there was huge belief.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midway through his press conference a former Owl interrupted him. Clinton Morrison, who enjoyed some good times at S6 himself and was on Sky duty, gave Moore a bear hug and told him: “You’re an inspiration to us, man,” just audible enough for those in close proximity to hear. The Owls boss breaks away to continue his media duties with an almost embarrassed smile on his face. “Oh Clinton,” he says.

Bannan, now feeling the after-effects of 120 minutes on those legs of his, leant against the wall by the tunnel as he spoke. Praising the fans, those who’d battled with him on the pitch, and especially the technical team, he broke down how they’d prepared, how they’d pulled off the impossible. Over one journalist’s shoulder, a teammate popped up.

“Baz, Baz, tell them what Peterborough just did?” he said with a grin. His captain looked bemused, so gets given the answer with a chuckle: “Shit their pants.” That bit didn’t make it onto Radio Sheffield.

“The game wasn’t about tactics, we didn’t play great football – we knew that it wasn’t a game for that,” said Bannan. “We just needed to find a way to win. It was just about who wanted it more, and we did… We’ll enjoy tonight, but then it’s onto Wembley.” And enjoy it they did. After the Madris at Hillsborough they made their way into town, ending up – eventually – at Firepit Rocks on West Street, a haunt known for good music and a late closing time. Partiers must’ve got the shock of their lives seeing half of the Owls team walk in, still in their Wednesday gear, as they desperately tried to get served. Vaulks was up on the table, Hunt spoke to those next to him of his penalty heroics, and Ihiekwe enjoyed a well-deserved drink after his mammoth performance a few miles away earlier in the night. Bannan, having just added another moment to his club legacy, sang along to chants about their red and white neighbours, and Dawson revelled in what is likely a rarish night out in his own city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This went on for hours, players and fans clinging onto one of their finest moments in years for as long as they possibly could. Daylight started to creep in through the Firepit windows to signal the approach of closing time and out on the West Street pavement, those in Owls training gear said their goodbyes. Those two old friends embraced once more, knowing their story together wasn’t done yet. The hangovers would arrive later on, and would be absolutely worth it, but would need to be shaken off sharpish. Wednesday had a final to prepare for. Insurmountable? Apparently not.