Sheffield Wednesday: ‘People are playing for their futures,’ warns interim Owls boss

Caretaker boss Lee Bullen has warned Wednesday’s under-performing players their futures are at stake over the next five months.

The managerless Owls lie just six points above the Championship relegation zone after recording only one victory in their last 10 outings.

People are playing for their futures and what is the new man going to think when he sees performances like that? Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen

Bullen, who has won one and lost two of his three matches in charge since taking over from Carlos Carvalhal on Christmas Eve, described Monday’s defeat to struggling Burton Albion “embarrassing”.

He said: “People are playing for their futures and what is the new man going to think when he sees performances like that?”

Former Wednesday skipper Bullen refuses to blame the Owls’ lengthy injury list for the downturn in their results.

“I have been with these players in the past two or three years and seen the highs that they can produce and the quality,” he said.

“Yes, we are missing one or two, but a lot of these lads have proved that they good enough for anyone in this league and a match for anybody.”

Bullen cut a dejected, deflated figure after the Owls’ third consecutive Hillsborough reversal.

The results leaves Wednesday are a whopping 13 points adrift of the play-off positions.

But despite Wednesday’s slide down the table, Bullen still believes the team are capable of challenging for promotion this season.

He said: “I think there’s still a lot to play for this season. Personally, and I am sure the new coach that comes thinks this; 12 points is not insurmountable.

“But when you are performing like we did against Burton....(it is).

“The players like we have in the squad, if they play with the confidence and quality that they do have and start to get one or two back, it is not an impossibility.”

Bullen has called on Wednesday’s hierarchy to swiftly make a permanent managerial appointment.

When quizzed on his future, he said: “Of course, I want to stay at the football club.

“I love the football club and I have too much history at the club. That is why this (Burton) was just so painful.

“Of course, I would love to be part of it. But I am realistic to know that if a new man comes in, he will have his own ideas on that. If I can help in any way, I’d love to be part of it.

“But I am realistic and understand the nature of the beast of football.”

