Make your mind up on controversial pen given against Sheffield Wednesday at Hull City

Sheffield Wednesday are drawing 1-1 at Hull City after Juan Delgado’s deflected first half effort was cancelled out from the penalty spot.

Hull equalise

It’s from the penalty spot. Ozan Tufan’s strike is good despite Devis Vasquez having gone the right way.

Lee Gregory was penalised for a clash with Jacob Greaves, who was left bloodied.

What do you make of the incident?

GOAL WEDNESDAY! It's 1-0!

Wednesday take the lead as Juan Delgado opens his account in blue and white! Deflected, yes. But we’re giving it to him.

Great work from Callum Paterson to take a quick free-kick, Dominic Iorfa did excellently to exploit the space and centre, Delgado struck it nicely.

Devis Vasquez keeps his place with the gloves after a stellar midweek debut in the Carabao Cup, with Cameron Dawson dropping to the bench.

There’s still no place for Marvin Johnson in the matchday squad and new signing Momo Diaby has travelled to East Yorkshire - but won’t play a part.

George Byers is on the bench, as is Michael Smith, who recovers from a midweek illness that saw him miss out against Stockport County.

Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo look set to pitch up on the flanks of defence with Bambo Diaby and Michael Ihiekwe between them.

Tyreeq Bakinson start alongside Barry Bannan in midfield with Callum Paterson and Juan Delgado expected to take up the wide positions.