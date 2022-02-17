The Sussex-born football man, who enjoyed a career of over 250 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion before turning his hand to coaching, managed the Owls between 1973 and 1975.

His 21-month stint in charge of Wednesday was a lean one for the club as they fought it out towards the bottom of the Second Division.

A last-minute goal by Ken Knighton in the final game of the 1973/74 season proved to be the highlight of his time in South Yorkshire as they beat Bolton Wanderers and survived relegation from the second tier.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Burtenshaw has died aged 86.

That fate was not battled away the following year, however. After a 1-0 win against Southampton at the end of December, they went four months and 17 games without a win, during which time they managed to score just two goals.

Before his Wednesday stint Burtenshaw was a mentor of fellow former Owls boss Howard Wilkinson during his playing days.

A colourful character, he moved onto to Everton after his time at Wednesday came to an end, assisting Billy Bingham at Goodison Park and acting as the club’s assistant manager after his departure.

A further management opportunity arose at QPR and he went on to act as a coach at Arsenal under Bruce Rioch and George Graham, when controversy over the nature John Jensen’s 1998 signing saw him found guilty of taking ‘bungs’. He also enjoyed a short time as the Gunners’ caretaker boss in the weeks before Graham’s appointment.

After success as Arsenal’s chief scout, he went on to scout for QPR and for Doncaster-born England legend Kevin Keegan at Manchester City before retiring in 2009. A passionate Brighton fan, he was latterly the president of the Albion Heritage Society since 2015.

Wednesday are among Burtenshaw’s former clubs to have paid tribute on social media.

A short statement read: “The Owls are saddened to learn of the passing of our former manager Steve Burtenshaw.