Progress has been made on Sheffield Wednesday’s payment of overdue player wages for the month of May, The Star understands - though some are still waiting.

Along with the club, chairman Dejphon Chansiri has been charged by the EFL for a failure to satisfy its financial obligations, with a delay to the payment of Wednesday employees from a range of departments following previous missed tax and wage payments. Some two weeks from their expected payday, The Star reported that payments to non-football staff have now been satisfied, while it’s also understood coaching and backroom staff have also been paid in full.

Now, The Star can reveal that full payments for May were made to some members of Wednesday’s first team squad on Friday - but that others remain unpaid.

It’s understood that the ongoing situation is a source of huge frustration to many Owls figures, with the PFA having referenced a clear lack of communication from the top of the club in a statement released earlier this week. It’s The Star’s understanding that players still unpaid for May have not yet been given a clear indication of when to expect their payment.

As per FIFA rules, should players go two consecutive months without payment they are legally able to tender a 14-day notice period during which if all arrears are not paid, they can effectively terminate their contract and leave the club as a free agent. It is believed their next payday is scheduled for June 30.

The PFA statement, released on Wednesday afternoon, read: “As the professional players’ union, we have now been speaking to members at Sheffield Wednesday over many months regarding repeated delays in the payment of salaries. Ultimately, players and staff are like any other group of employees - they should be able to expect their wages to be paid on time and for the terms of their contracts to be met by their employers.

“When that does not happen, it has a significant impact on the professional and personal lives of players, staff and their families. The uncertainty it causes is made worse when there appears to be a lack of clear communication regarding the reason these issues are occurring, and when payments can be expected.

“Continued and ongoing delays to player and staff wages are unacceptable and need to be addressed without further delay. We will be continuing to support our members at Sheffield Wednesday until this situation is properly resolved.”