Sheffield Wednesday: Panic? There’s no reason to panic insists Luhukay

Jos Luhukay says he sees no reason to panic over Sheffield Wednesday’s current struggles in the Championship.

The Owls sit seven points clear of the bottom three having won just once in the league since Boxing Day.

Since arriving at the club on January 5, Luhukay has presented himself as a calm and composed figure.

It has led to criticism from some quarters that he appears somewhat aloof, both on the touchline and in front of the cameras.

But Luhukay suggested a laid back approach was more productive than a panicky one when dealing with Wednesday’s current plight.

“When you have panic you make yourself a problem,” the Dutch coach told The Star. “Panic is when someone is very sick or there is a big problem. Then you have a big stress and you must try to make the best of that.

“But we live in football.

“We are training every day and we will give our best so why should we panic?

“I do not understand that.

“But I see the situation as we must try to give everything and win the game on Saturday.

“It is 90 minutes. And then after that we have 90 minutes again ten times more.

“How this situation is, you must have the coolness, you must have the trust and nothing more I think.”

Wednesday host fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, looking to avoid a fifth consecutive league defeat for the first time in five years.

Luhukay said: “Every game is important but the situation we are in will not change after Saturday.

“We have ten games to play and in those games we can make a better situation in the league.”