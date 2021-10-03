The U’s took the game to Sheffield Wednesday in the first half and, by their manager’s own admission, managed their way through the second period when the hosts turned up the pressure.

Callum Paterson’s header looked to have rescued at least a point for the Owls after Cameron Brannagan had given the visitors a half-time lead, but James Henry found the net in stoppage time to earn Oxford their first away win of the season at the expense of Wednesday’s first home defeat.

"I don't think many teams come here and take the game to Sheffield Wednesday like we did,” said Robinson.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karl Robinson of Oxford United.

“To come to one of the most intimidating places in the league and perform the way we did was exceptional.”

Robinson admitted his side were forced to change their approach after the break.

He said: “In the second half our game management had to be a bit better.

"You understand you’re going to go down, you’re going to ask certain questions of the referee, you’re going to have to.

“You can’t compete for 90 minutes with a team like Sheffield Wednesday. From our point of view, it’s a wonderful win.”

The experience was bitttersweet for Scouser Robinson, however.

"It’s a special place,” said he said of Hillsborough.

“This stadium has been an embedded part of football history for good reasons and horrific reasons, my father was here on that day (15 April 1989).