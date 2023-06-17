News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Fresh twist in United takeover saga as Prince ‘in £140m deal’ talks
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime

Sheffield Wednesday owner net worth compared to Leeds United, Sunderland, West Brom & more after rivals close to takeover - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals are on the cusp of a takeover

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 17th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship and Yorkshire rivals Leeds United are set to be under new ownership next season after a deal was agreed last week for a takeover at the Elland Road club.

Andrea Radrizzani and 49ers Enterprises reached an agreement for a full takeover by the US investors, in a deal reported to be worth in the region of £170m. It means the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers will buy out Radrizzani’s 56 per cent of shares.

“We had 3 years of exciting football with Marcelo [Bielsa] and an historical moments for the Club,” Tweeted Radrizzani on Friday in his first public words since a deal was announced.

“I am sorry it didn’t end as I wanted and I disappointed you all. We did mistakes and we paid a big price for it. I am sure the Club is in good hands and have a bright future.”

With 49ers Enterprises worth a staggering $5.97 billion according to Forbes, we looked at how much Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri is worth compared to some of the other richest owners in the 2023-24 Championship.

Estimated owner net worth: £12.89bn

1. QPR

Estimated owner net worth: £12.89bn

Photo Sales
Estimated owner net worth: £7.81bn

2. Stoke City

Estimated owner net worth: £7.81bn

Photo Sales
Estimated owner net worth: £4.79bn

3. Leeds United

Estimated owner net worth: £4.79bn

Photo Sales
Estimated owner net worth: £3.3bn

4. Leicester City

Estimated owner net worth: £3.3bn

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Andrea RadrizzaniLeeds UnitedYorkshire