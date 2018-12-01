Sheffield Wednesday: Owls writer Dom Howson gives his view on Blackburn defeat

Dom Howson, the Star’s Wednesday writer, gives his verdict on the Owls’ sorry loss at Blackburn Rovers

GOAL....Barry Bannan pulls a goal back at 3-2...Pic Steve Ellis

