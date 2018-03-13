Sheffield Wednesday: Owls urged to sharpen up in attack

Boss Jos Luhukay has challenged his Owls team to create more chances for their depleted forward line.

Luhukay cut a dejected, frustrated figure following their heartbreaking Hillsborough draw with lowly Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

Aaron Wilbraham’s header from close range in added on time denied Wednesday three welcome points and the result means Luhukay’s men remain in 17th position, eight points above the Championship relegation zone.

Although the Owls are missing an array of attacking talent, including Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri, Luhukay does not want to use their crippling injury list as an excuse for their indifferent performances and form.

He is demanding the side improve their decision-making in the final third as they look to get back to winning ways.

“We got into three or four good positions in the first half against Bolton but our final ball let us down,” he said. “If the final pass, cross or ball had been better, then our strikers could have scored more goals.

“It was the same last Tuesday against Ipswich. We got into some dangerous positions down the sides but we didn’t find our colleagues to score and to end the moments in the offensive.

“We must be more focused to make the right decision.”

Wednesday resume their league campaign with a trip to Leeds United this Saturday. The Owls have lost their last three outings away from home in all competitions.

Defensive midfielder Sam Hutchinson could make his long-awaited return to action at Elland Road, having played over an hour of the Under-23s encounter with Crewe Alexandra last week.