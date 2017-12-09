Sheffield Wednesday: Owls urged to score more goals to ease scoring burden on Gary Hooper

Barry Bannan is urging Wednesday to ease the goal-scoring burden on main man Gary Hooper.

Centre forward Hooper, who is set to line-up against his old club Norwich City today, has scored 40 per cent of the Owls’ 25 Championship goals this season.

Glenn Loovens and Barry Bannan

Wednesday’s top-scorer is fine form and full of confidence having found the back of the net three times in his last three outings, including a superb second half double versus Hull City last weekend.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Bannan told The Star: “We need to score more goals from all over the pitch, myself included. It is something I have been looking at but it has not been happening so I can take the blame on that as well.

“We need to try and help Gary. He has been brilliant and I think he has scored 10 league goals which is a great return. If we can find goals from other parts of the pitch, I think that’s when we will start pushing up the league.”

Carlos Carvalhal’s men go to Carrow Road languishing 12th in the rankings, on the back of a seven-match unbeaten run.

But the Owls are in danger of being cut adrift from the play-off places following four successive draws.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“We want to be in the play-offs, definitely,” said Bannan. “The gap is eight points and that’s not a lot in football. It can change in a week but we need to stop talking now and we need to start putting in the performances on the pitch and getting results. We need to start doing things now.

“We have been on five, six game winning runs before so it is probably going to take something like that to get us up there but I don’t see why we can’t do that. We know we have the quality in the squad so it is just about turning these draws into wins.

“Draws can be alright but they are not enough for the position we are in.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter