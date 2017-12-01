Sheffield Wednesday: Owls urged to be more ruthless

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has challenged his players to be more clinical in front of goal, starting at home to Hull City this afternoon.

A draw-laden six-match unbeaten run has left the Owls in mid-table, six points shy of the play-off positions.

Wednesday recorded a meagre five shots on target in their four November fixtures but Carvalhal believes they have still created enough opportunities to win more matches.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Carvalhal told The Star: “We don’t plan to go to a game and not shoot. In the last two games, we scored twice against Ipswich, and after Reading I watched the game again.

“We had a clear chance from Lucas (Joao), a header from Jordan (Rhodes) and another opportunity with Steven Fletcher.

“We were very near to winning the game in the second half, in my opinion, against a good team with similar expectations as us.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“We were solid, compact. I sometimes hear we were defending 90 minutes against Reading, that is not a reality. Even when we don’t perform at a very good level - and I agree - we were not defending there with a lot of players, trying to achieve a 0-0.

“You can look at games in a positive or a negative way.

“The confidence is very important in players. At different points in the season, I believe we could have achieved more than two points in these two games.”

Carvalhal admits December will be a “crucial” period in the club’s attempts to close the gap on the top six.

“It will be an important month in this competition,” said Carvalhal. “There are good teams we play against, so it will be interesting.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter