Sheffield Wednesday: Owls urged to appeal Marco Matias sending off

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey has urged Sheffield Wednesday to appeal the sending off of Marco Matias during Saturday’s defeat to Birmingham City.

And Halsey has backed the Owls to win the appeal.

Matias was dismissed following an altercation with Birmingham defender Cohen Bramall with referee Scott Duncan consulting his assistant before showing the red card.

Wednesday are expected to confirm today whether they will lodge an appeal against the dismissal which would incur a three game man for the Portuguese forward if upheld.

Speaking on the The Ref Show Youtube series, ex-international referee Halsey believes the Owls should be successful if they do choose to appeal.

“Sheffield Wednesday should appeal and I would like to think they would win it,” Halsey told presenter Alan Biggs.

“I think [it’s appealable].

“He’s sent the player off for violent conduct.

“Well I didn’t see any act of violent conduct coming from him.”

Halsey added that he believes if any player should have been punished for the tussle, it was Birmingham’s Bramall.

He said: “For me it was the Birmingham defender, he was the one for me who attempted to headbutt the Sheffield Wednesday player.

“Attempting to headbutt is a sending off offence. Did he attempt to headbutt him? It looked like it.

“I think he’s got the wrong man.

“But in that situation, it’s not clear cut either way.

“Scott Duncan should use his experience, brought the players in and given them a public rebuke and say ‘any more of that and I’ll sort you out. Let’s just get on with the game.’