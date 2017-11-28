Sheffield Wednesday: Owls to hold talks with Port Vale over winger

Sheffield Wednesday will hold talks with League Two strugglers Port Vale to clarify Jack Stobbs’ future.

More than three months have passed since winger Stobbs joined the Valiants on loan. Stobbs has played eight times for Vale and is due to remain with them until the end of the season.

But the 20-year-old, who has made two Owls first-team appearances, has spent the majority of November training with his parent club and has featured in two of Wednesday’s last three development squad fixtures.

Stobbs came on as a second half substitute in yesterday’s Under-23s clash against Leeds United and grabbed an 88th minute winner, tucking in a penalty after Fraser Preston was felled by Adrian Balboa.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Development squad manager Neil Thompson told The Star: “We will have a discussion with Port Vale about Jack. We have got the option to have a look at the situation in January. He has not had loads of game time recently and has been training with us in the last couple of weeks.

Matt Penney struck the post with his second half penalty

“Port Vale have had a change in manager and are in a difficult part of the division.

“Jack has got one or two more senior players in his position. He’s a bit frustrated he hasn’t played more but that sometimes happens when you play senior football.

“It is difficult but for Jack it is an experience and learning what it is like being out at a football club.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Daniel Pudil opened the scoring in the first half against Leeds

In wet, blustery conditions at Middlewood Road, Daniel Pudil gave the Owls a third minute lead after his overhit cross looped over Bailey Peacock-Farrell and went in off the post.

But Leeds dangerman Oliver Sarkic equalised from the spot after Frederik Nielsen was penalised for bringing down the striker.

Matt Penney missed a second half penalty but Stobbs had the last word. Victory ensured Wednesday tightened their grip at the top of the Professional Development League Two North table.

Thompson said: “It was nice to keep that winning run going but we can play better. Our performance levels with the ball need to be better.

“It was a bitty game.

“We know we are not going to play well every game and we are going to have scrappy performances. We passed the ball a little better in the second half and created a few more opportunities. We showed good resilience and kept banging on the door and got our rewards in the end.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter