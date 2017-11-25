Sheffield Wednesday: Owls supporters throw support behind Keiren Westwood after goalkeeper is targeted with vile fan abuse

Sheffield Wednesday supporters have thrown their support behind Keiren Westwood after the goalkeeper revealed x-rated abuse aimed at him by an Owls fan on Twitter.

Westwood, the Republic of Ireland stopper, uploaded a screenshot of messages from a disgruntled Owls fan with the caption: "A bit harsh or not? I don't check private messages. And I will be turning it off from now on."

The Twitter user, who posts under the name 'Damo', is understood to have messaged Westwood with the abuse after asking him several times what brand of gloves he wears. The messages read: "Your [sic] an arrogant c***, I help pay your wagers [sic] for SWFC, my club since 84.

"An [sic] a p***k like you on thousands a week won't reply."

Video: Carlos Carvalhal's reaction to another bore draw for Sheffield Wednesday at Reading



Westwood, who played 90 minutes for Wednesday as they drew 0-0 at Reading earlier today, later deleted the tweet, and 'Damo'' later explained: "I asked a question four times and I never got an answer. Yes Westwood is a brilliant keeper - should be Ireland number one - but to blank a fan is out of order an [sic] arrogant.

"Big Ron [Ron Atkinson] an [sic] Wilko [Howard Wilkinson] made sure players had time for fans."

Owls fans were quick to leap to Westwood's defence. Jonny Brookes said: "You are no Wednesdayite messaging our best keeper since Pressman...like that.

"Don't know if you noticed but Westwood has kept us in more games [than] I can remember. Over 50 clean sheets too. It's fans like you we don't need at times like this."

Jon Fittall added: "Why should he have to reply to you? Think how much contact/questions he must get. I wanted the same gloves for my boy so I Googled it... or you could have asked him on his way into the ground? No need for the abuse."

And Twitter account 'Derrick & Keys' wrote: "I know this lad, he's a good egg. Believe it or not, sometimes as fans we have meltdowns and in life in general. He's a passionate Owl that's sent some bad/daft tweets, nowt more to see here really."

Other fans called for the abusive fan to be banned from Hillsborough.