Sheffield Wednesday: Owls snap up Heracles Almelo midfielder Joey Pelupessy

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of defensive midfielder Joey Pelupessy from Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old travelled to England yesterday and underwent a medical after the two clubs reached an agreement on a transfer fee. The length of Pelupessy's contract has not been divulged.

Pelupessy becomes the first signing of the Jos Luhukay era. He gives the Owls more competition for places in the middle of the park, with Barry Bannan, Kieran Lee and Sam Hutchinson all currently sidelined by injuries.

Pelupessy began his career at FC Twente, moving to Heracles in 2014. He went on to captain the team and make 119 appearances for his hometown club.

But Heracles have decided to cash in on Pelupessy, who was recently linked with a move to MLS club New York City FC, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Speaking in Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf today, Heracles John Stegeman manager said: “Joey is an extension of me as a trainer and an important pillar, so this is a big loss. We are also proud that we have again delivered a player to a major competition.”

Reports in the Netherlands also suggest the Owls are interested in signing Feyenoord left-back Miquel Nelom. Birmingham City are also believed to be monitoring the 23-year-old’s situation.

