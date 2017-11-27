Sheffield Wednesday: Owls rule out bringing in a director of football

Sheffield Wednesday have dismissed the possibility of bringing in a director of football.

Speaking in the latest part of his ‘Ask the Chairman’ series, Dejphon Chansiri said: “I do not believe in the concept of one person such as a director of football having the control such an appointment would bring.

“As I wrote last week, I have advisors around the world and we work and consult together as a committee on a regular basis. I prefer to listen to different voices as opposed to just one.

“If you look around this country, through the Football League and all the way up to the Premier League, directors of football are few and far between.

“The structure we have in place now mirrors that of most clubs in England and for that matter across most of Europe.”

Does the club plan to introduce a half Season Ticket?

Yes, and we will be revealing full details soon.

Why do ticket prices go up when a child reaches 11 years of age?

We have price increases for various different age groups in line with many clubs around the country. There has to be a cut-off point for age groups and the way this is implemented benefits our younger supporters.

If we were to offer a simple under 17 discount, for example, the cost to our juniors per match would be more than the current structure. Under 11s Season Tickets are priced from £1.95, moving up to £3.91 for under 17s. One single discount would have to accommodate each age group but this way the savings are passed on to all our younger fans.

Why do some clubs concessions start at 60 and ours are 65?

The senior citizen age range change was introduced for the 2010/11 season to fall in line with the changes to retirement ages. This has been adopted by many clubs with others looking to follow suit. Currently there are 18 clubs in the Championship that offer a concession to over 65s, five to over 60s and one with no concession at all.

Is there any possibility that the club provide more wheelchair spaces in the North Stand for the future? What is the club’s relationship with SAG?

We are currently running at full capacity for wheelchair bays in the North Stand and did extend into the Kop at the start of the 2015/16 season. We have maximised the current space available but our safety operations team are always looking at additional ways to create more bays.

Unfortunately, Hillsborough was not designed as a stadium to incorporate many modern day requirements, from wheelchair bays to cycle bays and designated smoking areas to toilet facilities. We are severely limited with the space we have to work with and this impacts on many upgrades our operations team would like to put in place, such as a club museum for example.

Safety for every single supporter is paramount and sometimes there will be unpopular decisions - such as the removal of TV screens on the Kop concourses - but a safe stadium is our first priority. We are working very hard with the Safety Advisory Group and local authorities on all relevant aspects of the stadium. Our relationship with SAG has grown stronger following more regular meetings and ongoing dialogue. Working together, we have managed to increase the capacity by a further 1,200 and we want that figure to keep on climbing. SAG now have a greater understanding of what we want to achieve and I am confident that the improved relationship will lead to a better situation for everyone concerned.

