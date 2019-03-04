Sheffield Wednesday: Owls risk Football Association probe after object is thrown at Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell during Sheffield Derby

Sheffield Wednesday could face a Football Association probe after Sky Sports cameras appeared to show a supporter throw an object at a rival player during the Sheffield Derby at Hillsborough tonight.

Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell was targeted with the object as he prepared to take a throw-in in front of the North Stand early in the derby this evening.

Referee Peter Bankes spoke with O'Connell about the incident at the time, which was picked up by the Sky cameras covering the game.

The FA has launched probes into similar incidents before, when players have been targeted with missiles on the pitch, and just this weekend PFA Scotland called for tougher action on such instances before a player is seriously hurt.

Celtic's Scott Sinclair was narrowly missed by a glass bottle thrown from the crowd at Hibernian's Easter Road and players’ union chief executive Fraser Wishart said in a statement: “After this weekend’s incidents at Easter Road, we stress again that the throwing of objects at players, violence or any form of verbal abuse directed towards players must be taken seriously and we trust that the authorities will take the appropriate action to ensure that this dangerous practice is stopped.

“The continuing rise in incidents of this nature at football grounds across the country is alarming and must be addressed with the greatest of urgency.

“On the field, our members have been subjected to racist and sectarian abuse, physically assaulted and had coins and now a bottle thrown at them.

“Any form of abuse – physical or verbal – is wholly unacceptable and it is of paramount importance that something is done before someone is seriously hurt or maimed.

“The football pitch is a player’s place of work and it is not unreasonable for a player, like any other employee, to be able to work with the knowledge that their workplace is indeed a safe environment, free from violence and discrimination and that their health and safety is not at risk.”