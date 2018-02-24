Sheffield Wednesday: Owls respect Aston Villa but we don’t fear them, says Jos Luhukay

Boss Jos Luhukay insists the Owls have nothing to fear ahead of today’s Hillsborough tussle with promotion-chasing Aston Villa.

The Dutchman thinks Wednesday, who are languishing in the lower reaches of the Championship, can take plenty of heart from their recent home performances against Derby County and Swansea City.

The Owls defeated automatic promotion hopefuls Derby County 2-0 before holding Premier League Swansea City to a goalless draw in the FA Cup.

Luhukay, who’s squad has been decimated by injuries, said: “Aston Villa is one of the clubs who have a chance of going to the Premier League. It is a very strong team.

“A lot of experienced players, very hard-working.

“But what we have done against the top teams - Cardiff City, Derby and Swansea and now Aston Villa - every game you have chances to win. But you can also lose. In football you have two games (Derby and Swansea) when you think you are going in a good direction, then you have Tuesday (Millwall) when you lose.”

Despite their disappointing Millwall showing, Luhukay believes the players will react in a positive fashion against third-placed Villa.a

He said: “The mentality and character is 100 per cent. I cannot be angry of that. It is always disappointing when you play two very good games before and you lose the game after. You think you have more confidence, trust and can also make new good results but this competition is so hard that you can win and lose against big and small teams. We will give 100 per cent on Saturday to try and win the game.”

Meanwhile, George Hirst made a goal-scoring to action in the Under-23s 3-2 defeat to Leeds United yesterday. Almen Abdi also registered.

