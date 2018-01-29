Sheffield Wednesday: Owls receive triple injury boost ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Have your say

Owls goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is back in training after recovering from a groin injury.

Although tomorrow’s Championship trip to Middlesbrough will come too soon for the Republic of Ireland international, Westwood is edging nearer to a first-team return.

Speaking at his press call today, Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay said: “Keiren Westwood trained two or three times with the team. He will train today. It is going in a good direction.”

Westwood, who has featured 18 times this season, has been out of action since mid-December. His last outing came at Norwich City.

In Westwood’s absence, Joe Wildsmith has acquitted himself well in between the sticks.

Barry Bannan (hip) is also progressing well, according to Luhukay.

“Barry trained last Saturday for the first time with the team,” he revealed. “He will train with the team for a second time today.”

Defender Tom Lees has recovered from his groin problem and was spotted doing plenty of running and fitness work during Wednesday development squad’s 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Luhukay added: “Tom will be back in training on Wednesday.”

The Dutchman will be searching for his first Championship victory in charge of the Owls when they visit the Riverside Stadium tomorrow evening.

