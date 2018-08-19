Sheffield Wednesday: Owls player ratings from the 2-0 defeat at Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday writer Paul Davis assesses the performances on a bad day at Griffin Park.

CAMERON DAWSON: 8

The goalkeeper's handling wasn't always the most assured but he made several key saves as Sheffield Wednesday folded under Brentford's attacking bombardment in the second half. Without him, the scoreline would have been much worse. He could do nothing about either goal.

ASH BAKER: 6

He made a good start, putting in a couple of well-timed tackles and being a scampering presence down the right flank as he looked to get forward whenever he could. Showed a good touch at times, but faded, along with all the other outfield players, as the game wore on.

TOM LEES: 5

Bossed things at the back until the Owls conceded a penalty and was then part of defensive performance that was sadly lacking. Brentford were good - very, very good, in fact - but the visitors' defence was opened up too often and too easily.

DANIEL PUDIL: 4

Not enough from him when the senior players needed to step up. Boss Jos Luhukay was quick after the match to deflect criticism away from the academy prospect and say the older players should shoulder most of the burden of defeat.

JORDAN THORNILEY: 5

Never stopped trying but couldn't do anything to help stem the tide. Won a few headers and there was nothing wrong with his approach. He was simply part of an Owls side undone by a much better team. Being played out of position didn't help him.

SAM HUTCHINSON: 5

The defensive midfielder had actually looked quite good until he blotted his copybook by giving away the penalty that changed the game. There was no need to make the challenge that brought the spot-kick. He was taken off at half-time and he was missed in the second half.

JOEY PELUPESSY: 4

Started well alongside Hutchinson but became a peripheral figure as Brentford ran past and passed through the Wednesday midfield. Not enough resistance from a man in there to stop the other team playing.

FERNANDO FORESTIERI: 5

There were one or two moments when the attacker took the game to Brentford but, with the Owls constantly on the back foot, he never saw enough of the ball and became an isolated figure in need of service.

BARRY BANNAN: 6

Probably had more possession than any other Wednesday player and was the Owls' most dangerous player. His frustration was evident as he remonstrated with his teammates in a losing cause. The best of the visitors' outfield players.

MARCO MATIAS: 4

Was given an unexpected start when Adam Reach was injured during the warm-up. Wednesday suffered for the absence of Reach and his quality supply from out wide. Matias missed when he had to score, shooting weakly at Daniel Bentley at a time when Luhukay's men were only a goal down, and drifted out of the contest.

ATDHE NUHIU: 3

Was given a lone-striker role and never made his considerable presence felt. There was no telling contribution as he did nothing to make his 200th appearance for the club worth celebrating. A disappointing performer on a day of disappointing displays.

Substitutes:

FRASER PRESTON: 5

The youngster came on for Hutchinson at half-time and his brief fromvLuhukay was to try to get the Owls moving forward. However, with the Bees being the team doing all the attacking, this was the wrong afternoon for the teenager to make an impression.

STEVEN FLETCHER: 5

On as a 76th-minute replacement for Matias. He chased lost causes but by the time of his introduction Brentford were completely dominant and the game was long gone.

MATT PENNEY: N/A

Came on as Pudil departed injured with seven minutes of normal time remaining. Lost possession on one or two occasions. Too little time on the pitch for a mark.

"Zero" in defence and attack, blasts Luhukay