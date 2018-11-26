Sheffield Wednesday: Owls NOT for sale despite Red Bull rumours

Sheffield Wednesday are not for sale despite rumours suggesting Austrian energy drink company Red Bull are interested in buying the Championship club.

Reports circulated online yesterday claiming that Red Bull, who own a number of football teams worldwide, have held takeover talks with the Owls.

It is not the first time Red Bull have been linked with a move into the English football market.

But The Star understands that owner Dejphon Chansiri remains as committed as ever to Wednesday and has no plans to sell the club.

The Thai businessman purchased the Owls in March 2015, ploughing multi-million pounds into turning Wednesday into a second-tier force.

The Owls came within a whisker of securing promotion in the first year of Chansiri's premiership. They reached the Play-Off final, losing 1-0 to Hull City in the Wembley showpiece.

Wednesday missed out again the following year in the play-offs, with Huddersfield Town defeating them on penalties in the semi-finals.

Despite more lavish spending in the transfer market, the Owls under-performed last year, finishing in 15th position.

Wednesday are currently languishing in the lower reaches of the table after a six-match winless run.