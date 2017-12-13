Sheffield Wednesday: Owls midfielder braced for Wolves reunion

Owls midfielder David Jones is looking forward to renewing acquaintances with his old employers Wolverhampton Wanderers this week.

Jones and his Wednesday teammates will be seeking to halt a five-match winless run when they welcome Championship leaders Wolves to Hillsborough on Friday.

Jones spent three years of his career at Molineux, making over 70 appearances under Mick McCarthy.

When asked to reflect on his time at Wolves in an interview with Wednesday’s matchday programme, Jones said: “I won the Championship there and spent two seasons in the Premier League, so I have good memories of the time I spent there.

“Wolves have had a great start to the season. We’re similar sized clubs in terms of support. Both sets of fans turn out home and away so it would be nice if both clubs got into the Premier League again and be challenging the best in the country.”

Jones made his 300th league start in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Norwich City. Despite the team’s dip in form, the 33-year-old is refusing to be downhearted.

“You have to keep positive and approach every game in that frame of mind,” he said. “We have to consistently remind ourselves we need to win and the three points are the most important thing in each game.

“A few wins and you’re right back up there. There is plenty to play for.

“Of course, there is only so long where you can say we have got the squad to do it, but we have to start actually going on a run and doing that quickly.”

