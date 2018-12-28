Sheffield Wednesday: Owls’ midfielder Adam Reach opens up on a “tough” week for the players

Adam Reach says that Sheffield Wednesday's players are all playing for their futures.

The Owls dispensed with the services of head coach Jos Luhukay last week following a wretched sequence of just one win in ten games.

Owls Coach Lee Bullen shakes hands with Adam Reach at the final whistle......Pic Steve Ellis

Steve Bruce is widely expected to be the next man in charge at S6 but midfielder Reach says the uncertainty is proving tough for the playing staff.

Reach also refuted claims that the players do not care and insists he and his colleagues are all fighting to improve the club's fortunes.

"It's been tough," Reach said, when asked on the past week.

"Some people underestimate how tough it is on the players.

"I think people may assume that we are responsible so we're not too bothered, but it is tough.

"We're all playing with a bit of uncertainty because we don't who's going to come in or when.

"We also don't know what our future as players will look like under whoever comes in.

"It is a strange time."

Wednesday will be looking to make it three wins on the spin when they head to West Brom on Saturday - their final game of 2018.