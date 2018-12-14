Sheffield Wednesday: Owls’ loanee hoping to shine in the absence of Barry Bannan

Have your say

Josh Onomah will be hoping to get the nod and turn around his Wednesday fortunes this weekend.

Onomah has failed to get going since arriving at Hillsborough on a season-long loan from Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

Josh Onomah

The 21-year-old has made just eight appearances for Wednesday and his last start came during last month’s 4-0 thrashing at home to Norwich City.

Tomorrow, the Owls head to Swansea City without key man Barry Bannan due to suspension.

That represents a big chance for Onomah to shine in the Scot’s absence.

Onomah pulled out of a recent England under-21 camp after getting injured but Wednesday chief Jos Luhukay says the youngster is in the frame to start at the Liberty Stadium.

“Josh has been back in training for the last three weeks,” Luhukay said at his pre-match press conference.

“He is in good shape and is one of the players that could play in the midfield for us.

“The last game was against Norwich and it was not a happy game for the whole team and Josh.

“But he is a young player.

“He is only 21 and we hope that he can bring positive performances in the next weeks and months.”

