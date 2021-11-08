But debate has swirled in recent seasons over the Scot’s best position – playing deep as a ‘quarter back’ or further forward, where some argue he is better placed to effect the Owls’ attacking output.

Moore has commented on Bannan’s versatility since he has played in a holding midfield role since Wednesday have favoured a 3-5-2 and has hinted that he may be moved further forward when players return from injury. The likes of Massimo Luongo, George Byers and Sam Hutchinson have sat out in recent weeks.

Many supporters prefer to see Bannan played as a 10, an opinion at-odds with that of Wednesday legend Chris Waddle, who speaking as a television pundit during Sunday’s 0-0 FA Cup draw with Plymouth Argyle made his feelings clear.

“He [Bannan] pulls all the strings,” he said. “I think he's better when he plays deep.

“The problem he's had is distribution when he's looking for runners and looking for players to get the ball to somebody in the last third who can do a bit of magic, Wednesday have been short of that so he's been trying to do everything, Barry Bannan to be honest.”

Former England international Waddle, who played for the Owls in a golden period between 1992 and 1996, went on to comment that it may well be up to the players around Bannan to get the best out of him.

He went on: “At the start of the season he started him as a 10 but unfortunately they couldn’t get the service to him from the back.

“They’ve now asked him to play as he normally plays, going in and getting the ball off the back three. The Barry Bannan we know has got a great left foot and can distribute the ball when he’s got runners.

“The thing he’s been lacking is that he’s not really had the options to hit, so he’s got himself a little bit frustrated at times.