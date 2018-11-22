Sheffield Wednesday: Owls legend Benito Carbone says he still harbours hopes of managing in England

Sheffield Wednesday legend Benito Carbone has reiterated his desire to return to the UK as a manager.

Carbone, currently assistant at Italian second division side Venezia FC, enjoyed a brief coaching spell with Leeds United in 2014.

The 52-year-old insists that he still harbours ambitions of a managerial career back on English soil.

He said: "Coaching in England is my dream.

“The experience I had with Leeds was beautiful. I grew up on both a human and managerial level.

“I covered many roles in a short time, even training the under-21 team. It was a pity that it ended so quickly, but it was a fundamental experience for my career."

In his playing days Carbone bolstered the Owls’ attacking threat as one of the first Italians to grace the Premier League as he moved to Hillsborough from Inter Milan for £3million in 1996.

He scored 25 goals in 96 appearances before moving to Aston Villa, where he helped the Midlands side reach the FA Cup Final in 2000.

He went on to play for Bradford City, Derby County, and Middlesbrough before returning to Italy in 2002.

Last season Venezia, managed by former Wolves boss Walter Zenga, missed out on promotion to Serie A after losing to Palermo in the play-off semi-finals and Carbone acknowledges a period of rebuilding is needed before the squad makes a renewed title tilt.

He said: "Walter and I arrived during a difficult situation and changing a coach does not always have positive implications.

“For now, we have been able to make a change, with new ideas, new concepts, and enthusiasm.”

Finishing as Wednesday’s top scorer in the 1998-99 season, Carbone remains a cult hero among the Hillsborough faithful.

Reflecting on his six-year spell in England, he added: "I’m glad to be remembered like that by English fans, and I still notice it even from their gentle messages on social media.

"I have a lot of good memories of all the teams I have played for, I cannot pick just one.

“I met many great players from Alan Shearer to Alen Boksic but the best of all was Roy Keane.

“He was a midfielder like few others. He impressed me so much for the grit, the charisma and the hunger that he put on the pitch at every game."

