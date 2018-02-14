Sheffield Wednesday: Owls keen to tie midfield starlet down to new contract

Sheffield Wednesday are confident midfielder Sean Clare will sign a new deal and commit his long-term future to the Championship club.

Clare, who made his first Owls start in Tuesday’s impressive 2-0 victory over promotion hopefuls Derby County, is out of contract in the summer.

But manager Jos Luhukay has confirmed Wednesday have been in discussions with the 21-year-old’s agent’s over extending his Hillsborough stay.

Luhukay told The Star: “We must have a little bit of patience. We have more meetings about his situation. We think positive.”

Clare, who joined the Owls from the Nike academy in August 2016, caught the eye in midfield as Wednesday recorded a 2-0 win against the third-placed Rams.

He said: “I think Sean did very well. It was not so easy for him in the last 20 to 25 minutes but it was his first game from the beginning.

“But you could see his quality. He’s a player with a good dynamic and good speed from the transition from defence to offence.

“He can be very happy with his performance.”

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Clare’s only previous Owls appearance came as a late substitute in the Steel City derby at Bramall Lane last month.

Owls youngsters Jordan Thorniley and Sean Clare.

“To start was really good and I’m really happy that I could help the team get a win,” said Clare, who spent time on loan at Gillingham earlier this season. “Before the game, all the staff said to play with confidence, I feel like I’m playing with speed and skill and hopefully I showed that tonight.

“Unfortunately, I’m cup-tied for Swansea but hopefully I can be back around the team against Millwall.”

On the team’s win over Derby, Clare said: “It was brilliant, I really enjoyed it. I thought the fans were fantastic all the way through.

“We really showed what we’re made of, we played with a lot of intensity and a lot of quality.

We have more meetings about Sean’s situation. We think positive. Jos Luhukay

“Everyone put in a great shift and that’s why we won the game against a really good team.

“We showed how good we can be and that we probably shouldn’t be where we are in the league.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Due to Wednesday’s crippling injury crisis, Luhukay has turned to his Under-23s to plug the gaps in his squad. Clare, Jordan Thorniley, Connor O’Grady, Freddie Nielsen and Jack Stobbs have all been given run-outs since Luhukay took over the reins at the beginning of January.

Luhukay said: “We hope all the young players, who are getting chances with us, will stay for the future.

“We hope we can help the players and support them. They have the chances to play with us.

“Sean [Clare] is not alone. We have had Jordan Thorniley play from the beginning in the last few weeks.

“Maybe in the next weeks and months there can be more players from the U23s and U18s come into the first-team.

“It gives a boost to our academy and for my colleagues, who do a very good job.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter