Sheffield Wednesday: Owls issue injury update on Fernando Forestieri

Talented forward Fernando Forestieri could be two months away from returning to action, according to new Owls manager Jos Luhukay.

Forestieri, who has notched 27 goals in 73 Championship appearances for Wednesday, has not kicked a ball in anger since August 22 due to injury.

The former Watford player underwent knee surgery in September and former Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal was hopeful he would be available for selection again this month.

But Luhukay, who will take charge of his first home match in their FA Cup third round replay against League Two Carlisle United tomorrow night, says Forestieri remains a long-term absentee.

The Dutchman said: “Normally with this injury you have six months and then you must try to come back to 100 per cent.

“He [Forestieri] will play maybe in two months when everything is good with physiotherapy so you cannot say a date.”

Forestieri has made two starts and one substitute appearance this term.

Keiren Westwood, Jack Hunt, Tom Lees, Joost van Aken, Sam Hutchinson, Almen Abdi, Kieran Lee, Barry Bannan Steven Fletcher and Gary Hooper are all still absent and Glenn Loovens starts a two-match ban.

When quizzed on striker Fletcher, Luhukay said: “Yeah, he is no option.

“All the players with injuries are an option for tomorrow and also not for Saturday.”

