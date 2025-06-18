Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that this year’s Owls in the Park event will not be taking place.

The Star reported on Tuesday that – after advice from local authorities – there was a strong possibility that it might not go ahead amid growing unrest over the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri, and now that news has been announced by the Owls, just 10 days before it was due to happen.

It’s disappointing news for those who have come to love the afternoon at Hillsborough Park, but also doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The club have also insisted that it ‘will return’.

Sheffield Wednesday have cancelled Owls in the Park

These young Sheffield Wednesday fans were among those showing their allegiance at the event | Errol Edwards

“The club can confirm that this year’s Owls in the Park will not take place as planned,” a statement read. “The postponement for 28 June follows discussions with the relevant local authorities. Wednesdayites can be assured that our popular community event will return and the whole team thank you for your continued support.”

Despite online chatter there has been no official talk of protest from organised groups such as the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust, and their chairman, Ian Bennett, recently outlined their position on the debate, making it clear they would not have supported protest at a family event such as this one.

“We have got no plans to protest at Owls in the Park,” he said. “It’s our feeling that it is a family event and we don’t want that to be disrupted with kids there. I know people are wanting to organise something but we don’t want to do that, we don’t want to be divisive at a kid’s event. We’ll be there as we were last year trying to recruit members, but we’re not going to be disrupting it. There are plans afoot to perhaps protest at the training ground or outside the ground, but it will be lead by the members.”

