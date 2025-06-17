Conversations are underway that could see Sheffield Wednesday cancel this year’s Owls in the Park due to safety concerns.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which made its long-awaited return last year, is scheduled to take place on June 28th ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, just a couple of days on from the players’ return for preseason training.

Now, though, The Star has been led to believe that – after advice from local authorities – there is a strong possibility that it might not go ahead amid growing unrest over the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls in the Park could be cancelled

Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans descended on Hillsborough Park for the popular event | Errol Edwards

Since the current unpaid wage debacle began to unfold a couple of weeks ago there has been growing talk of protest at this year’s OITP, and it is thought that that has formed the basis of it potentially being cancelled – despite it being done at such short notice.

It’s important to note that there has been no official talk of protest from organised groups such as the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust, with their chairman, Ian Bennett, recently outlining their position on the debate… He made clear they do not support protest at a family event such as this one.

“We have got no plans to protest at Owls in the Park,” he said. “It’s our feeling that it is a family event and we don’t want that to be disrupted with kids there. I know people are wanting to organise something but we don’t want to do that, we don’t want to be divisive at a kid’s event. We’ll be there as we were last year trying to recruit members, but we’re not going to be disrupting it. There are plans afoot to perhaps protest at the training ground or outside the ground, but it will be lead by the members.”

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join