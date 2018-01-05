Sheffield Wednesday: Owls have to prove their too good to go down insists midfielder

Just knowing that Sheffield Wednesday possess the quality not to get dragged into a relegation dogfight is not enough according to midfielder David Jones.

The Owls have slipped to within five points of the Championship relegation zone following a run of one win in ten matches and five losses from their last six.

While anyone taking a cursory glance at the squad list would likely opt for the cliché ‘too god to go down,’ Jones says it is up to Wednesday to prove they are just that.

But he remains confident that, with a few changes, the Owls will enjoy a brighter end to the current campaign.

“There’s always a danger, if you don’t get results, of slipping into anything,” the 33-year-old said.

“We have got quality, I know we have a lot injured, and we can’t just keep saying that.

“But I don’t think we should fear anybody in this league.

“As long as we sort some things out, get everybody on board, moving in the right direction, I’m sure we can have a good second half of the season.

“I just want to be able to feel we have something to be proud of.

“That usually starts by giving everything, and seeing where it takes us.”

Though the Owls take a break from Championship action with Saturday’s visit to Carlisle United, Jones says the mindset has become every league game is now must-win as they attempt to address the slide down the table.

And he insists making a push at the right end of the table should not be ruled out just yet.

Jones said: “It’s got to the point where each game is vitally important, just to pick up three points.

“If we can get some consistency, win some games, confidence grows and you never know what can happen in a season.

“A bad run can put you in a different situation as well.

“We just have to look at each game like a cup final.

“With this cup game, on the back of a couple of bad defeats in the league, it’s a good opportunity to come away from that and go back to basics.”