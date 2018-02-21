Sheffield Wednesday: Owls had sixth highest attendance in Championship in 2016/17, EFL figures reveal

Sheffield Wednesday had the sixth-highest average attendance in the Championship last season, newly-released figures by the EFL show.

The Owls, who reached the Championship play-offs before falling at the semi-final stage to eventual winners Huddersfield Town, had 623,970 fans through the Hillsborough turnstiles all season - an average of 27,129, with a highest crowd of 33,681 on the last day of the regular season at home to Fulham.

Across the division, only Newcastle, Aston Villa, Leeds, Brighton and Derby had a higher attendance. The figures also show that just seven of the 72 EFL clubs topped 30,000 for a game, including Wednesday, and over 1.7million more fans attended matches across the EFL compared to the 2015/16 season.

The average away following across all 72 EFL clubs also increased for a fourth consecutive year during the 2016/17 season.

The noted increase follows a comprehensive analysis of the submitted gate receipts across all 1,656 matches of an EFL season, and shows that on average over 1,500 supporters travelled to each Sky Bet Championship away game in 2016/17, helping boost the overall EFL average to almost 1,000 an increase of six per cent when compared to 2015/16.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: “The rise in attendances would only be possible if clubs continued to offer excellent value for money and a matchday experience that appeals to all, whether a home fan or following their team away.

“We can see from the detailed reports that attendances are growing across the board, helping to boost the EFL’s standing against our European counterparts. It is testament to the unique appeal of all 72 EFL clubs, and the important role they play in communities nationwide wide, that the strength in depth of the football pyramid continues to prosper.

“It is also very satisfying to see that the number of away fans attending EFL matches is continuing to increase and I am confident EFL clubs are developing welcoming and positive environments for all football supporters in this country.”