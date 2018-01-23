Sheffield Wednesday: Owls’ goalscoring problems are a growing cause of concern for Jos Luhukay

Defensively the Owls have been strong, disciplined and well-organised this calendar year, chalking up four clean sheets in five matches.

Their work on the training ground is paying off and manager Jos Luhukay deserves plenty of plaudits for turning them into a tough team to play against.

However, Wednesday’s lack of goals remains a big concern. They have fired blanks in each of their last four Championship fixtures; Wednesday last went on a longer barren run in December 2009 (six successive games without a goal). The Owls have gone six hours and 25 minutes (385 minutes in total) without finding the back of the net in the league.

Among all 92 current league clubs, Wednesday, languishing in the bottom half of the second-tier, are one of only four teams who have yet to score a league goal in 2018. The other teams also play in the Championship: Bristol City, Hull City and Reading, who travel to Hillsborough for an FA Cup fourth round clash on Friday night.

Strikers Jordan Rhodes and Lucas Joao missed two opportunities apiece either side of half-time to end the Owls’ goal drought against Cardiff City last Saturday. Rhodes, fast approaching 50 appearances in Wednesday colours, has netted just six goals this term while Joao has registered only on two occasions.

But Luhukay remains optimistic Rhodes and Joao will rediscover their goalscoring touch.

He told The Star: “Jordan (Rhodes) has a very strong character. He is a very positive boy. He will learn every day. I enjoy what I see from him.Lucas has a lot of quality and in the next situations he needs to be a little bit more relaxed and he might be able to score.”

