Sheffield Wednesday: Owls goalkeeper joins Grimsby Town on loan

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Jake Kean has joined League Two side Grimsby Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old, who has never played a competitive match for the Owls since arriving on a free transfer in the summer of 2016, could make his Mariners debut against Morecambe tomorrow.

After falling out-of-favour under former Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal, Kean spent the second half of the 2016/17 campaign on loan at Mansfield Town, making 21 appearances for the Stags.

On joining Grimsby, Kean said: "I'm really excited about the move. I'm excited about getting out on the pitch and getting some game time, you work hard Monday to Friday and to have something to look forward to on the Saturday and I'm definitely not turning down the chance to get out and play some games".

Kean started his youth career at Derby County. He went on to play for Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City and has also enjoyed loan spells at Hartlepool United, Rochdale, Yeovil Town, Oldham Athletic, Colchester United and Swindon Town.

Kean said he can't wait to get started at Grimsby.

"I had a chat with the gaffer [Russell Slade] for about half an hour before we agreed the move and he explained the way he works and the way he wants his teams to work", he said. "We had a good chat about his back room staff and it sounds like a fantastic set up, there really was nothing negative to come out of the conversation we had!"

Meanwhile, Wednesday youngsters Sean Clare and Jordan Thorniley have returned to Hillsborough following the the expiration of their respective loan deals. Clare featured 27 times for Gillingham while Thorniley played on 17 occasions for Accrington Stanley.