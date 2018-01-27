Sheffield Wednesday: Owls ‘deserved’ to beat Reading and reach FA Cup fifth round, insists Glenn Loovens

Captain Glenn Loovens was relieved to help the Owls get back to winning ways against Reading in the FA Cup.

Jos Luhukay’s men confirmed their place in the fifth round of the competition by defeating the Royals 3-1 at Hillsborough last night.

Strikes either side of half-time from Atdhe Nuhiu (2) and George Boyd ensured Wednesday advanced to the last 16 of the tournament for the first time since 2014.

Loovens, who returned to the starting line-up after completing a two-match suspension, told The Star: “We started a bit sloppy in the first half but we eventually settled down. Defensively we did okay.

“I thought we lacked a bit going forward in the first half but we changed the system in the second and were much better offensively. Defensively we stayed strong.

“We deserved the win and it was important we got back to winning ways. The cup can give you momentum.”

Luhukay, a surprise choice to succeed Carlos Carvalhal in the managerial hotseat, has made a good start to life at Hillsborough. The Dutchman has led the Owls to two victories in the cup and two credible draws in the Championship against Sheffield United and Cardiff City.

“We have tightened up defensively; we are a lot more solid at the back,” said Loovens. “It was good to score three goals (against Reading) and hopefully that will give the boys confidence.

Glenn Loovens returned to action after serving a two-match ban

“Goals are something we have lacked a bit.

“But I think the boys worked really hard to create their own space and chances and I think they fully deserved the goals.”

The draw for the fifth round takes place on BBC’s ‘The One Show’ around 7:20pm on Monday evening. Wednesday will be by ball number six in the draw.

The Owls’ progress in the cup means their clash at home to Derby County, scheduled for Saturday, February 17, will be rearranged. Fifth round ties will take place across that weekend.

Loovens said he is not overly fussed who they play in the next round but conceded: “I would prefer a home draw. That is always an advantage for us.”

