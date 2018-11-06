Sheffield Wednesday: Owls defender wants Sheffield derby win to bring back confidence

Have your say

Daniel Pudil says Sheffield Wednesday players are determined to stop the rot and secure the Steel City derby bragging rights.

Wednesday make the short trip to arch-rivals Sheffield United on Friday night.

The Owls are in a rut having lost four games on the spin, conceding 12 goals in the process.

Defender Pudil admits that he and his colleagues have simply not been up to scratch lately, but knows a victory at Bramall Lane can bring their season back to life.

“We have to be ready for it, we have been talking about it now for a couple of weeks, said the Czech international.

“We have to stick together now and get the confidence back and win the game on Friday.

"This is the big game and we know we can change everything in this game.

“It’s a massive game for everybody, especially for the fans, for the whole town."

Pudil readily admits that he has been below-par in his recent showings.

The 33-year-old came back in for the 4-0 horror show against Norwich after suffering a nasty facial injury in another forgetful game, the 3-0 reverse at QPR.

Pudil says he is determined to deliver a committed performance on Friday and go some way to repaying the club's supporters.

"You have to be ready to perform and we have not performed in the last four games," he added.

"It's time to step up and win the game on Friday.

"I didn't perform in the last game against Norwich, especially in the second half.

"I would like to prove I can play. Hopefully I will get a chance on Friday to prove it.

"Hopefully we will win the game and make the people proud."