Sheffield Wednesday: Owls dealt big injury blow ahead of Steel City derby

Owls star Sam Hutchinson looks set to miss the Steel City derby after suffering a fresh injury setback.

The tough-tackling midfielder has sat-out the last two fixtures due to a hernia problem.

Midfielder Sam Hutchinson

And The Star understands Hutchinson may need to go under the knife again.

Injuries have restricted the 28-year-old to just seven appearances this season.

He underwent knee surgery in October, a knock which kept him on the sidelines for two months.

Speaking in an interview last month, Hutchinson said: “I fractured my leg against QPR, and it didn’t get diagnosed for a month because the scans were read wrong.

“That ended up splintering, hence the reason why I played against Bolton then had to have an operation afterwards to get a bone removed. It was a bit of bone sticking in another bit of bone, which needed to be removed. It’s just been a nightmare, a freak thing that just sums up my career really.”

He returned to action six weeks ahead of schedule over Christmas, making three starts in the space of eight days.

But Hutchinson’s latest injury blow is the last thing Wednesday needed ahead of Friday’s trip to arch rivals Sheffield United.

Wednesday are already missing a raft of players through injury, including Tom Lees, Barry Bannan, Kieran Lee and Fernando Forestieri.

