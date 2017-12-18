Sheffield Wednesday: Owls confirm 150th anniversary third kit will finally be available to purchase

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that their 150th anniversary third kit will go on sale tomorrow.

The white-and-gold strip was designed by Wednesday fan Karl Nuttall, and will go on sale at Wednesday's Megastore from 9am on Tuesday morning, and online from 12noon.

The kit will be worn for the first time when Carlos Carvalhal's men visit Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

Wednesday say all sizes of the shirt will be available, but have warned fans that demand is likely to be high. There will be no option to personalise shirts until December 27, to allow Megastore staff to concentrate on selling the shirts.

The pricing of an adult third shirt will mirror that of the home kit, available at £49 for six weeks before reverting to full price at £59 for the rest of the season. Junior shirts are £35 and infant shirts £25, until the end of January.

Wednesday revealed 27-year-old Owls fan Nuttall's design back in March. The club then faced difficulties with the kits; discussions with their initial supplier broke down in June, and the club only revealed the design of their 2017/18 shirts three days before the start of the Championship season.

They also had to delay their plan of unveiling the kits at the club’s community fun day ‘Owls in the Park’ in September, and the home shirts finally went on sale in late October. Wednesday initially planned to wear their white-and-gold third kit at Aston Villa last month, but wore their home kit instead.