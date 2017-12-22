Sheffield Wednesday: Owls chief plans January business

Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has revealed he wants to add to his squad when the transfer window reopens next month.

The Owls, who welcome Middlesbrough to Hillsborough tomorrow, sit 15th in the Championship after a six-match winless run.

Clubs will get the chance to buy, sell and loan players again from January 1 - and Carvalhal has expressed his desire to bring in extra pace in the forward department. He believes the team have sorely missed Fernando Forestieri’s speed in recent months.

Plans are afoot ahead of the market reopening, according to Carvalhal, who was without nine players through injury against Wolves last week.

He said: “It is something we are analysing. We are missing players in crucial positions.

“If nobody was injured, we wouldn’t need a player.

“Let’s see (what happens) in the beginning of January because we are looking to the market, we are looking to players, especially the players to loan. We have open eyes to that position and to one or another position.

“If we need more than one or another we will propose to the chairman to bring (them).

“In this moment if you ask me if I prefer more players or I prefer to recover our players, I prefer to recover our players. But we are looking to the market. Probably we will bring one or another player, absolutely sure, in January.”

